Morning Notes

Truck Crash Caught on Camera — From Dave Statter: “One of the scarier I-395S 8C crashes with a truck & 3 cars at 9:05 am. The car trying to make the exit just kept going south on Rt 1. Don’t know if they ever stopped.” [Twitter]

Accidental Gunfire in Arlington Mill — “5100 block of 7th Road S. At approximately 11:37 p.m. on August 8, police were dispatched to the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, it was determined the suspect was inside his residence when he allegedly unintentionally discharged a firearm, causing damage to the interior of his home. No injuries were reported.” [ACPD]

Arlington Rent Still Rising — “Arlington’s apartment-rental market bucked a national trend in July, as its year-over-year average prices remained higher even as, for the first time since the pandemic, the national rate declined. Arlington’s year-over-year growth rate of 1.9 percent stood 17th best among the 100 urban areas tracked by Apartment List. Updated data sets were released July 26.” [Gazette Leader]

Office Vacancy Worries in Nat’l Landing — “JBG Smith, the largest commercial landlord in the Northern Virginia area that is now called National Landing, expects a wave of tenants not renewing their leases by the end of next year. National Landing includes the Arlington neighborhoods of Crystal City and Pentagon City. JBG Smith reports 1.8 million square feet of office leases coming up for renewal across 72 leases by the end of 2024.” [WTOP]

New Coworking Space in Crystal City –“Orchard Workspace by JLL, a 39,000-square-foot flexible office and coworking space, opened this week in Arlington, Va. The office is located at 2451 Crystal Drive and is owned by JBG Smith (JBGS), which developed the property as part of its National Landing portfolio.” [Commercial Observer]

Awards for County Department — “The Department of Human Services (DHS) has been awarded two Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) 2023 Achievement Awards, which recognize excellence in local government programs.” [Arlington County]

Warner Wants Robocall Action — “U.S. Sen. Mark Warner joined Sens. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Edward Markey (D-MA), and others to urge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to enforce its existing regulations regarding consent for receiving telemarketing calls, also known as robocalls.” [Press Release]

Cristol Profiled in New Role — “[Former Arlington County Board member] Katie Cristol wants to help Tysons become what the community imagines it could be. Since taking over as the Tysons Community Alliance’s first permanent CEO on July 5, Cristol has been busy overseeing the creation of a Tysons strategic plan to identify priorities and needs for the 2,100-acre area envisioned by Fairfax County as an urban downtown where ‘people live, work and play.'” [FFXnow]

It’s Thursday — Showers and potential thunderstorms throughout the day, with highs near 78 degrees and south winds between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 22 mph. Precipitation chances peak at 80%, with new rainfall amounts of a quarter to half an inch possible. On Thursday night, precipitation chances drop to 30%, with showers and thunderstorms likely until 11pm. The sky will gradually clear, reaching a low of around 66 degrees, with west winds of 6 to 10 mph. [Weather.gov]