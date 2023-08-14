Morning Notes

Pentagon City TSA Site Proposal — “Two apartment towers would go on the site’s western half, along South Hayes Street. The site’s southeastern corner, at the intersection of 12th Street South and South Fern Street, would become home to either an office or another apartment tower. The site’s northeastern corner, along South Fern Street, would become home to either a condo tower or a hotel.” [Washington Business Journal]

Road Closures for County Fair — “The Arlington County Fair will take place from August 16 – 20, 2023, at Thomas Jefferson Community Center located at 3501 2nd Street S. The Arlington County Police Department will conduct the following road closure to accommodate the event: 2nd Street S., between S. Jackson Street and S. Irving Street, will be closed from 8:00 AM on August 16 until 11:00 PM on August 20.” [Arlington County]

Survey About Arlington Traffic — “Another reader said they believe Arlington’s efforts to improve traffic flow over the past few years have paid off. ‘There are still a few places with ‘blind’ intersections — mostly due to heavy vegetation at the corners — but, in general, I feel safer driving in Arlington than I did five years ago,’ the reader said.” [Patch]

Teen Team Near Top in Tourneys — “In a four-week stretch, the Arlington Senior Babe Ruth age 15 All-Stars finished first, second and third in postseason Babe Ruth baseball tournaments, compiling a 9-4 overall record with two shutouts in those competitions. Arlington won the District 4 tourney with a 2-0 record, finished third in the state event in Williamsburg with a 3-2 mark, then concluded play with a runner-up in the seven-team Southeast Region tournament at 4-2.” [Gazette Leader]

YIMBYs Reflect on Missing Middle Fight — “They workshopped public comments, helping residents hone in on what they wanted to say. They worked to make testifying easier day-of by monitoring the speaker list and contacting people when it was almost their turn at the mic… Hogan, Green and other advocates believe the unity of the coalition was what ultimately led to its success. In March, the Arlington County Board passed a version of the policy — with some compromises — unanimously, making Arlington one of the first localities in the country to end single-family zoning.” [DCist]

WaPo Editorial: Keep RCV — “But after ranked-choice tabulation, one winner supported the [Missing Middle] plan and the other opposed it. This choice was more representative of how the community felt than the one voters would have faced if the county had used the traditional first-past-the-post system… Arlington should continue experimenting with ranked-choice voting despite complaints from a small number of people.” [Washington Post]

It’s Monday — There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm, with otherwise partly sunny skies and a high near 89°F. Calm winds will shift to a southern direction at 5-8 mph. Monday night sees a 60% chance of precipitation, with intermittent showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy skies, and a low around 73°F. Southeast winds at 6-10 mph will become southwest after midnight. Rainfall amounts may range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts in thunderstorms. [Weather.gov]