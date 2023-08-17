Arlington man arrested for Shirlington stabbing

A man was stabbed and seriously injured last night in the Shirlington area.
The stabbing happened just after 10:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 4400 block of 31st Street S. It led to a suspect search that resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old Arlington man who knew the victim, according to police.
It’s unclear what prompted the stabbing.
“At approximately 10:40 p.m. on August 16, police were dispatched to the report of a stabbing,” Arlington County police said in a crime report today. “Upon arrival, it was determined the victim was outside of the residential building when the male suspect, who is known to him, approached him and allegedly stabbed him with a knife. A struggle ensued over the knife during which the victim suffered additional injuries.”
“The suspect then left the scene and the victim entered the building where the reporting party called police,” the crime report continues. “Upon police arrival, officers immediately began rendering medical aid to the victim and he was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening.”
While police and medics treated the victim, officers also established a perimeter and searched for the suspect, who was still at large and believed to be nearby.
“During the course of the investigation, officers determined the suspect was inside another residential building in the 4400 block of 31st Street S., established a perimeter and took him into custody without incident,” ACPD recounted. “The suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.”
The suspect, 28, was charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and held without bond.
Court records show the suspect was charged last year in Arlington with being a violent felon in possession of a weapon, but charges were later dropped. Soon thereafter he was arrested on a felony marijuana charge and later convicted of an amended misdemeanor charge, which came with a fine but no jail time.
