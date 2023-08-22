Morning Notes

‘Missing Middle’ Permits Approved — “Arlington County approved its first three expanded housing option permits that will allow developers to move forward on building a 6-plex housing unit, a three townhouse complex, and a two-unit project… on lots in different parts of the county previously zoned for single-family housing. One of the projects approved by Arlington County is located uphill from an area in the Cherrydale and Waverly Hills neighborhoods in which the county is taking measures to address flooding issues.” [Patch]
Late Night Fire at Apartment Building — From Dave Statter, about a Sunday night incident: “Video of @ArlingtonVaFD arriving at the Crystal Plaza Apartments, 2111 Richmond Highway, about 30 minutes ago. A fire was found in the boiler room.” [Twitter]
Arrest for Attempted Break-in — “At approximately 7:31 p.m. on August 19, police were dispatched to a mental health call for service. Upon arrival, it was determined the victim was walking in the area when the known male suspect attempted to engage her in conversation. The victim walked away and into a residential building during which the suspect followed her. The victim was then inside her apartment when she observed the suspect allegedly attempt to force entry to the residence and asked him to leave. Officers located the suspect in another residential building in the 200 block of N. Glebe Road and took him into custody.” [ACPD]
Some APS Vacancies Remain — “They’ll be close, but Arlington Public Schools’ ranks of teachers and bus drivers are unlikely to be at 100 percent come the start of school on Aug. 28. The school system as of Aug. 17 still had 58 full-time teacher slots to fill, Superintendent Francisco Durán told School Board members.” [Gazette Leader]
More Photos from Fair — “The 2023 Arlington County Fair benefited from Mother Nature’s nice side, as the weather cooperated for the tens of thousands who turned up to enjoy fun for all ages.” [Gazette Leader]
Signs of Summer’s Ending — From the Pentagon City mall: “Behold the spookiest collection of potions, oddities and curiosities at @bathbodyworks #Halloween.” From Starbucks: “👀🎃” [Twitter, Twitter]
New Parkington Photo Collection — “Before it was known as the #Ballston Quarter, #Parkington was the largest shopping center on the East Coast. Explore our #CenterForLocalHistory’s new chronicle of Parkington’s rise and retirement with more than 200 never-before-seen photos.” [Twitter, Arlington Public Library]
It’s Tuesday — A mostly sunny day with a high temperature near 84°F and a north wind at about 10 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 63°F, and a Northeast wind around 6 mph will become calm after midnight. [Weather.gov]
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
South Arlington resident Laura Resetar is going the distance for people battling cancer. She is running 100 miles in 10 consecutive days while raising money for the American Cancer Society….
If today’s mortgage interest rates have you sitting on the sidelines, consider these facts: Paying rent is effectively a 100% interest rate. You have no control over how much future…
A man sleeping in his car chased off a pair of would-be carjackers, according to Arlington County police. The incident happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of N. Woodrow…
