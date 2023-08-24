Morning Notes

Leaders Summit Held in Ballston — From Sen. Mark Warner: “Great morning in Arlington speaking with elected leaders across Northern Virginia about some of the most pressing issues the region is facing: the affordable housing crisis, WMATA’s deficit, and the future of workforce development.” [Twitter, Press Release]

Rosslyn VC Firm Co-Leads Big Deal — “Arlington venture firm Sands Capital has co-led a $300 million Series D round into New York fintech Ramp to help the firm hire and bring products to market more quickly. Sands, which invested in Ramp for the first time, led the round with an existing investor, New York-based Thrive Capital.” [Washington Business Journal]

Beyer Blasts Trump Over Tariffs — “Maybe it’s a case of summer boredom, a little attention-seeking, an attempt to take a potential Republican presidential nominee down a peg, or maybe simply a visceral reaction to a main nemesis of the Democratic Party. Whatever the reason, U.S. Rep. Don Beyer wants you to know he is not happy with a proposal put forth by Donald Trump on imposing higher tariffs on all imports coming into the U.S.” [Gazette Leader, Twitter]

Award Deadline Extended — “The 30th annual William T. Newman, Jr. Spirit of Community Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a tireless and unselfish commitment to improving the quality of life in Arlington… Please submit nominations by Monday, August 28 to be considered.” [Arlington Community Foundation]

Letter: Fair Too Hard to Get To — “Why did Arlington officials make it so difficult to access the County Fair this year? There was only one shuttle-pickup location. Authorized parking was limited to a church with two small lots. Walking from there to the fair was not easy for those with physical limitations, like me, much less persons with disabilities. I suspect that this is a ploy by the County Board.” [Gazette Leader]

No Cable News Here — “PSA: We do not report on every cable outage. Also, small outages are frequent and Comcast has tightened up access to its outage map such that it makes it hard to discern major vs. routine outages.” [Twitter]

It’s Thursday — Scattered showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies throughout Thursday, accompanied by a high temperature of about 82 degrees. The south wind will blow at 10-13 mph, gusting up to 18 mph, and there’s a 40% chance of precipitation. Thursday night will continue to be mostly cloudy with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures dropping to around 69 degrees. The south wind will slow down to around 8 mph, and the chance of precipitation will rise to 50%. [Weather.gov]