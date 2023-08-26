NEW: Large group of bikers swarm Arlington roads

(Updated at 10:10 p.m.) A large group of motorcycle and dirt bike riders cruised through Arlington tonight.
Police first started tracking the group on Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn just before 7:30 p.m. At least 50-100 riders were “recklessly driving all over the road,” in the words of one officer.
Police followed the group as they made their way over to Ballston and then down to the Pentagon City and Crystal City area before exiting Arlington.
As the group made their way south to the Beltway, gunshots rang out and multiple people were wounded at a pair of gas stations near Old Town Alexandria.
@ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/Vt6nGTWlhy
— Corey Inganamort (@TheBirdWords) August 26, 2023
Rollin’ through Pentagon City along South Hayes Street on to S. 15th! #ATVChaos @STATter911 @ARLnowDOTcom @ArlingtonVaPD @WTOP #22202 Video Credit: 🙋🏼♂️🛒🎥 pic.twitter.com/OITwst5l4n
— CartChaos22202 (@CartChaos22202) August 26, 2023
