NEW: Large group of bikers swarm Arlington roads

Group of bikers in the Rosslyn area (photo courtesy Corey Inganamort)

(Updated at 10:10 p.m.) A large group of motorcycle and dirt bike riders cruised through Arlington tonight.

Police first started tracking the group on Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn just before 7:30 p.m. At least 50-100 riders were “recklessly driving all over the road,” in the words of one officer.

Police followed the group as they made their way over to Ballston and then down to the Pentagon City and Crystal City area before exiting Arlington.

As the group made their way south to the Beltway, gunshots rang out and multiple people were wounded at a pair of gas stations near Old Town Alexandria.

