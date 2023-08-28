Marine from Arlington among three killed in Osprey crash

A 21-year-old man from Arlington was among three Marines killed in Australia over the weekend.
Cpl. Spencer Collart died after the MV-22B Osprey aircraft he was on crashed and caught fire on Melville Island, off the coast of Australia’s Northern Territory. It happened during a military training exercise involving forces from the United States, Australia, the Philippines, East Timor and Indonesia, news outlets reported.
Twenty Marines survived the crash, though three remained hospitalized as of Monday.
“The cause of the crash remains under investigation,” the Marine Corps said today in a press release that identified those killed, including Collart, the Osprey’s crew chief; pilot Capt. Eleanor LeBeau; and executive officer Maj. Tobin Lewis.
Collart “enlisted in the Marine Corps on October 26, 2020, and was promoted to the rank of Corporal on February 1, 2023,” according to the press release. “He served in Pensacola, FL, and Jacksonville, NC, before arriving at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay, HI. Cpl Collart, an MV-22B crew chief, received the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.”
On Sunday night, President Biden offered his condolences to the families of the Marines killed.
Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the Marines who lost their lives in this deadly crash. We are praying for those who also suffered injuries. https://t.co/sztAUHbpeB
— President Biden (@POTUS) August 28, 2023
Recent Stories
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
(Updated at 4:15 p.m) Arlington Public Schools students headed back to school today and the positive energy, according to Superintendent Francisco Durán, was palpable. “It was so wonderful,” he told…
The gastropub known for its upscale menu is expected to open at Amazon’s second headquarters in October.
(Updated at 4:55 p.m.) Cookie shop Chip City is making its move into Shirlington. The New York-based cookie purveyor is opening a location in Shirlington at 4014 Campbell Avenue, next…
Is addiction tearing your family apart?
Are you struggling to cope with the pain and chaos it brings into your lives? At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we understand the heartache and challenges that come with having a loved one battling addiction. That’s why we’re here to guide you and your family towards a path of recovery and reconciliation.
Our dedicated team of compassionate therapists specializes in addiction therapy and family support. We provide a safe and nurturing environment where you can openly express your feelings, fears, and hopes. Through our evidence-based approaches, we address the emotional and psychological toll addiction takes on family members.
Together, we’ll help you:
St. Charles Early Childhood education center offers a play-based curriculum in a welcoming, Christ-centered environment. Our program focuses on screen free socio-emotional development and kindergarten readiness through hands-on and engaging activities. Our programs offer different schedules ranging from 7:30 am-5:30 pm for students, ages 2-5. We feature a full-day Jr. kindergarten class for older 4’s/5’s. Our facility includes a full-sized gymnasium, school chapel, and library. All of our students enjoy music and physical education weekly. Students ages 3 and up also attend Catechesis of the Good Shepherd classes.
Children have an opportunity to participate in enrichment classes such as soccer, basketball, ballet, and science.
Parents are fully welcomed into our building as we recognize parents as their child’s primary educator. Come experience the warmth and joy of St. Charles school!
Saint Ann Fall Festival
You’re invited to the Saint Ann Fall Festival Saturday September 30th. Games, rides and food open at 10:00 am and end at 4:00 pm. The Saint Ann Fall Festival is a parish and school community event with activities everyone can
Carbon neutral homes and offices: the only path to carbon…
Building Carbon Neutral Houses and Offices: The Only Path to a Carbon Neutral Arlington by 2050. A Panel Discussion of Experts, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6:30 PM,
Arlington Central Library, 1014 N. Quincy Street, Arlington VA 22201
Arlington County Board in