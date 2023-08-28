Morning Notes

Reminder: Back to School Today — From an Arlington County Police Department spokesperson: “Our Special Operations Section will be conducting traffic education and enforcement efforts in and around school zones to remind everyone of safe practices as they travel to and from their destinations during Back to School.” [ARLnow]
Senior Facility Plan Revised — “McLean-based Artis Senior Living, the assemblage’s owner and contract seller, planned to raze the site to make way for a six-story, roughly 163,000-square-foot 175-unit assisted living facility with a partially below-grade parking garage. McCaffery’s application proposes increasing the building size by about 6,400 square feet and adding an independent living component to the assisted living and memory care uses previously approved.” [Washington Business Journal]
Bike Advocates Looking to 2024 — “Bicycle advocates in Arlington are hoping they come away with more from the 2024 General Assembly session than they garnered in 2023. ‘We didn’t get anything accomplished last year,’ said Gillian Burgess, a member of the county’s Bicycle Advisory Committee, speaking at an Aug. 21 meeting.” [Gazette Leader]
Boston is Top DCA Destination — “Boston is now surpassing [Atlanta] as the No. 1 destination of travelers from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to updated federal data. For the 12-month period ending May 31, about 812,000 passengers traveled from Reagan National to Boston’s Logan Airport.” [Gazette Leader]
WETA Host Dies — “We are heartbroken to announce that If You Lived Here co-host and our beloved WETA colleague John Begeny passed away peacefully in his sleep early this morning, with his dog Charlie by his side, after a brief but valiant battle with cancer.” [Facebook]
School Board Pay Process — “Arlington School Board members are starting the process of considering potential changes to their compensation and benefits. Staff are ‘beginning the revision process,’ according to an Aug. 18 memo from Superintendent Francisco Durán to School Board members. The matter will be discussed at the Aug. 30 meeting of the School Board’s policy subcommittee.” [Gazette Leader]
Crash Caught on Camera — From Dave Statter: “A crash yesterday afternoon on Langston Boulevard at the intersection with Kirkwood & Spout Run. @ArlingtonVaFD & @ArlingtonVaPD handled.” [Twitter]
ICYMI: Friday Storm Photos — A vivid double rainbow could be seen after a brief but potent bout of heavy rain and wind whipped through Arlington Friday evening. [Twitter, Twitter, Twitter]
It’s Monday — There is a 40% chance of showers, mostly in the afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 78°F. For Monday night, expect a 50% chance of showers, mostly cloudy skies, a low around 69°F, and an east wind of 5-7 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
A 73-year-old woman died this morning at the Arlington County jail. Abonesh Woldegeorges was found unresponsive in her cell around 7 a.m. and, despite resuscitation efforts, later pronounced dead, according…
A large group of motorcycle and dirt bike riders cruised through Arlington tonight.
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
