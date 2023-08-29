ACPD: Two seriously hurt in separate weekend attacks

ACPD is investigating a pair of incidents this past weekend that left two people with serious injuries.
The first happened around 11 p.m. Friday on the 3500 block of Wilson Blvd in Virginia Square. That’s the same block as a 7-Eleven and a tobacco store.
According to police, a man trying to shoplift was confronted by an employee, who he then assaulted, causing serious injuries. A suspect was later located nearby and arrested.
More from an ACPD crime report:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING, 2023-08250310, 3500 block of Wilson Boulevard. At approximately 11:01 p.m. on August 25, police were dispatched to the report of an assault with injury. Upon arrival, it was determined the male suspect entered the business, collected merchandise and attempted to leave the business without payment when he was confronted by an employee. The suspect returned the merchandise and began to leave the store when he allegedly assaulted the employee, resulting in lacerations, and caused property damage to the business. The employee was able to move away from the suspect who then fled the scene on foot. The victim sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was located in the area and taken into custody. During a search of his person, the suspect became combative and resisted officers. [The suspect], 33, of Burtonsville, Md. was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding, Destruction of Property, Obstruction of Justice and Shoplifting.
On Saturday night, near the Arlington Mill Community Center along Columbia Pike, police say two male suspects beat up a victim while making threatening statements.
The victim was seriously hurt and the suspects fled the area, police said. The reason for the attack is unclear.
From ACPD:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING, 2023-08260296, 900 block of S. Dinwiddie Street. At approximately 10:47 p.m. on August 26, police were dispatched to the report of an assault with injury. Upon arrival, officers met with the reporting party who observed two unknown male suspects kick and strike the victim while making threatening statements. The reporting party then confronted the suspects who fled the scene on foot. The victim sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Officers canvassed the area for the suspects yielding negative results
