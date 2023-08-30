Man flashes gun during 7-Eleven robbery near Shirlington

A 7-Eleven store near Shirlington was robbed early this morning by a pair of suspects, one of whom was armed.

The robbery happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the convenience store on the 2800 block of S. Wakefield Street, just down the hill from the Fairlington neighborhood.

A man and a woman allegedly each stole items from the store, and the man displayed a gun when a store employee tried to stop the woman from leaving, according to an Arlington County police crime report.

More from ACPD: