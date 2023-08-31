Yet another loaded gun confiscated at National Airport security checkpoint

National Airport is on track for a banner year for gun confiscations.

A Maryland man was the latest to try to take a loaded handgun through the security checkpoint at DCA. With that Tuesday incident, Transportation Security Administration officers have now confiscated 23 guns so far in 2023.

At this rate, DCA would close out the year with 34-35 guns caught at checkpoints, up from 29 last year and 14 in 2019.

“It is disappointing to continue to see travelers carrying their loaded guns to our security checkpoints,” John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director at DCA, said in a statement. “I’m grateful that our officers here and nationwide remain vigilant every single day.”

The full TSA press release is below.