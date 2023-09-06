NOW: Manhunt for escaped D.C. murder suspect underway just across from Arlington

A manhunt is underway in D.C. for an escaped murder suspect, and Arlington police are on alert should he try to cross into the county.

D.C. and federal officers are currently searching the Georgetown area, following the 30-year-old suspect’s escape from GW Hospital this afternoon. Police have also been searching the Foggy Bottom area.

30-year-old Christopher Haynes escaped custody at GW Hospital in 900 block of 23rd St NW at 3:38 p.m. He is described as a black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks, wearing a white suit with one red shoe. He is not handcuffed. Press release: https://t.co/aKHlz2oFg8 pic.twitter.com/3J8S48Dnzs — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 6, 2023

Both areas are just across from Arlington, via the Roosevelt Bridge and Key Bridge respectively.

As of 5:30 p.m. traffic on the Key Bridge was partially blocked by the police activity associated with the manhunt. The U.S. Park Police helicopter is also circling overhead.

Police Activity. US-29 SB on the Key Bridge. Washington DC, NW. 1 right outbound lane of the bridge is blocked, 1 left lane gets by. Delays extend to M Street, Canal Road, the Whitehurst Freeway, and K Street. Avoid the area, seek alternate routes out of Georgetown/Foggy Bottom. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) September 6, 2023

Search for murder suspect who escaped GWU has extended to Georgetown near Rock Creek. pic.twitter.com/hywvyEQQ3X — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) September 6, 2023

Shortly after the escape, Arlington County police broadcast a “be on the lookout” notice for the suspect. While officers remain on alert, a police spokeswoman tells ARLnow that they do not have reason to believe the suspect is currently in Arlington.

“The Arlington County Police Department is aware of the wanted escapee out of Washington D.C.,” said ACPD’s Ashley Savage. “At this time, we do not have credible information that the suspect is currently located in Arlington County. If a member of the public observes the individual, they should call 9-1-1.”