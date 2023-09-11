Morning Notes

W-L and YHS Still Undefeated — “With blowout road victories the night of Sept. 8, the Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots improved to 3-0, setting up a big showdown between the Arlington and Liberty District high-school football rivals this coming week… Washington-Liberty routed the Lewis Lancers, 49-7, and Yorktown downed the Wakefield Warriors, 34-9, in another 1-0 district mark.” [Gazette Leader]

Another Metro Service Boost — “With ridership trending higher during the morning and evening commuting hours, Metro will boost peak service on the Red, Blue, Silver, Green, and Yellow lines to meet demand and ridership growth as more customers return to the office and other activities. Trains on those lines will run more frequently from approximately 7 a.m. – 9 a.m., and from approximately 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Exact times of peak service will vary by station.” [WMATA]

Commission Wants More Accessibility — “The Arlington Housing Commission may – emphasis on ‘may’ – ask County Board members in turn to ask the General Assembly to require a larger number of units in multi-unit developments that are at least moderately accessible to those with disabilities. The commission, at an Aug. 31 meeting, also appeared ready to ask elected officials to be more aggressive in dealing with landlords that do not keep properties in habitable condition or retaliate against tenants exercising their rights under the law.” [Gazette Leader]

Green Valley Event Approaches — “The Green Valley Community Day will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023. The Arlington County Police Department will conduct the following road closures from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. to accommodate the event.” [ACPD]

Chamber to Celebrate 100th — “The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for its 100th-anniversary gala, to be held Jan. 27 at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City. The event will feature dinner, dancing, networking and a silent auction.” [Gazette Leader]

APS Superintendent Interviewed — “The Politics Hour is returning to class as we check in with several local school officials as the new year begins. As enrollment at Arlington public schools continues to increase, there’s pressure to build more schools in the county. Superintendent Francisco Durán joins the show to discuss how he’s managing that.” [WAMU]

It’s Monday — There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am and after 2pm today, with patchy fog in the morning. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high near 85°F. Tonight, patchy fog may develop after 2am, and it will be partly cloudy with a low of around 67°F. [Weather.gov]