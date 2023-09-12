Morning Notes

Local Harris Teeters Sold — “Could Piggly Wiggly make a grand return to Greater Washington? It’s possible, now that the Kroger Co., Harris Teeter’s parent company, and Albertsons Cos. Inc. have agreed to sell a combined 413 stores, including 10 Harris Teeter stores in Virginia, Maryland and D.C., to C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC. The Keene, New Hampshire-based grocery store supplier also own hundreds of Piggly Wiggly stores across the country.” [Washington Business Journal]
Crash Near 14th Street Bridge — From Dave Statter: “Today’s crash on I-395N Exit 10C for the GW Parkway northbound. At least the 5th crash involving drivers trying to get to that exit in the last 23 days.” [Twitter]
APS Still Looking for Some Teachers — “As of last week, the school system was still shy 33 full-time and four part-time teachers… At 99 percent filled, Arlington’s teaching recruitment has done better this school year than any other school system across Northern Virginia, Durán believes.” [Gazette Leader]
Clement Wants Missing Middle Forum — “Epstein asked the candidates if they would support the county board holding a public hearing in early 2024 to review the Expanding Housing Option program and consider making adjustments to it. Audrey Clement, an independent candidate for Arlington County Board, was the first to answer and the only candidate to directly respond to the question. ‘Yes, a forum next year to discuss alternative solutions to Missing Middle would be on the top of my agenda if elected,’ Clement said.” [Patch]
GOP Candidate: ‘Time for a Change’ — “[State Senate candidate David] Henshaw praised Favola’s quarter-century in elected office, but said it was time for a change, calling Favola ‘out of touch’ with Virginians on a number of issues. ‘That’s a lot of public service you’ve done – I do appreciate that,’ he said in a direct exchange with the incumbent. ‘At the same time, though, I think it’s time for a change.'” [Gazette Leader]
National Landing Dining Options — “The lively stretch that includes Crystal City, Pentagon City, Westpost (Pentagon Row) and Potomac Yard is still home to plenty of time-tested establishments that are worth a taste. Here are some oldies, goodies and newbies to try… with more to come.” [Arlington Magazine]
It’s Tuesday — There is a 30% chance of showers after 2pm today, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 86°F. For Tuesday night, expect a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, increasing in likelihood after 8pm. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 68°F. A south wind of 5-7 mph will shift westward after midnight, and new rainfall amounts could range between a quarter and half an inch. [Weather.gov]
Westpost in Pentagon City will be hosting free outdoor movie screenings this fall.
Luxe living in Lyon Park. BCN custom-quality home with 4,500 finished sq ft.
A 47-year-old Richmond man is facing charges after police say he robbed a store and then threw a fake gun at responding officers. The incident happened Friday afternoon after 3…
Art House 7 has a lineup of fall events designed to awaken your creativity! Our offerings cover various artistic realms from capturing the beauty of florals and lifelike portraits to exploring new crafts for 5th graders through adults.
For those looking to try their hand at ceramics throwing there are special pottery wheel Art Nights. Bookmaking enthusiasts can delve into crafting their own books and exploring binding techniques, while those interested in textile arts can delve into crochet. Drawing enthusiasts can refine their techniques with a focus on the intricacies of hands, and for those interested in printmaking, there’s an opportunity to carve and create unique prints.
Art House 7 also recognizes the importance of creativity as a family activity. Parent-child workshops, such as creating handprints in clay or exploring needle felting together, offer unique opportunities for bonding and making lasting memories.
One standout opportunity this fall is to learn from master artist Teresa Oaxaca in a two-day Painting the Rose from Life workshop. Open to ages 16 and up, this September 16-17 workshop provides step-by-step expert guidance through techniques for creating lifelike roses on canvas.
Arlington Travel Basketball (ATB)
ATB will be conducting two basketball skills sessions in September that are free of charge to all Arlington County players in grades 4 – 8.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended to ensure space.
Following these skills sessions, ATB will be holding tryouts for the 2023-24 Travel-level teams in early October.
Old World Wine Tasting
Join us Sunday, Sept 17 from 12-3pm for our Old World Wine Tasting!
Cost: $50pp++
Tickets: Purchase @ the door
Whats included:
When you enter we will present you with a wine glass & mini charcuterie cup. You will walk
Sicilian Wine Dinner
Tastes of Sicily
Sicily Wine Dinner with Street Food
Sunday, September 24th
Speaker: Roberto D’Onofrio & Vincenzo Schiano (Impero Wine)
Cost: $130 Pp ++
11 Wines & Seven Courses
Tickets:
We do not have our online ticket platform this time.