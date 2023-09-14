Wine robber arrested on bus after allegedly threatening employee with bottle

A suspect is in custody after police say a store in Virginia Square was robbed and one of its employees threatened.

The unidentified store on the 3400 block of Washington Blvd — the same block as the Giant supermarket — was robbed of several bottles of wine Tuesday afternoon, according to scanner traffic. The thief then used a wine bottle to threaten a store employee before boarding a Metro bus, police said.

Police tracked down the bus and took the suspect into custody.

More, below, from the latest Arlington County Police Department crime report.