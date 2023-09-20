Clarendon Ballroom to hold street festival this weekend

(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) The Clarendon Ballroom is set to hold a street festival this weekend.

Bidding farewell to summer, the nightlife venue at 3185 Wilson Blvd — also known as just The Ballroom — is hosting what it says is Arlington’s first electronic music-inspired street festival.

This Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2-10 p.m., the streets of Clarendon will host a festival complete with a “state-of-the-art” stage, lighting and sound system, according to the event listing.

The event, dubbed “Ballroom on the Block,” will take place along N. Irving Street between Wilson Blvd and 12th Street N. It promises to bring a “rooftop vibe” down to the streets, complete with a beer garden, lounge sections, yard games, carnival treats and local vendors, per the event webpage.

More, below, from the event listing.

What to expect: Epic Outdoor Mainstage Production

Local electronic DJs all Day

Outdoor Beer Garden

Food Stands

Outdoor grill and BBQ

Multiple Bars

Kandi Making Station

Carnival treats

Games including cornhole, water pong, giant jenga, ring toss

Local Vendors

Outdoor Lounges

Giveaways

Following the festivities, the venue also plans to host an after-party inside from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $10 but increase as the event date approaches. Between now and Saturday, tickets are $35 apiece for general admission.

For an additional $20, attendees can opt for a “VIP Fastpass,” which grants them line-skipping privileges and access to both indoor and outdoor areas of Clarendon Ballroom throughout the day.

Police will be closing N. Irving Street between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. to help accommodate the festival, according to ACPD. Would-be attendees might want to pack a poncho: rain is in the forecast.