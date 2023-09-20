Clarendon Ballroom to hold street festival this weekend

(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) The Clarendon Ballroom is set to hold a street festival this weekend.
Bidding farewell to summer, the nightlife venue at 3185 Wilson Blvd — also known as just The Ballroom — is hosting what it says is Arlington’s first electronic music-inspired street festival.
This Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2-10 p.m., the streets of Clarendon will host a festival complete with a “state-of-the-art” stage, lighting and sound system, according to the event listing.
The event, dubbed “Ballroom on the Block,” will take place along N. Irving Street between Wilson Blvd and 12th Street N. It promises to bring a “rooftop vibe” down to the streets, complete with a beer garden, lounge sections, yard games, carnival treats and local vendors, per the event webpage.
More, below, from the event listing.
What to expect:
- Epic Outdoor Mainstage Production
- Local electronic DJs all Day
- Outdoor Beer Garden
- Food Stands
- Outdoor grill and BBQ
- Multiple Bars
- Kandi Making Station
- Carnival treats
- Games including cornhole, water pong, giant jenga, ring toss
- Local Vendors
- Outdoor Lounges
- Giveaways
Following the festivities, the venue also plans to host an after-party inside from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Ticket prices start at $10 but increase as the event date approaches. Between now and Saturday, tickets are $35 apiece for general admission.
For an additional $20, attendees can opt for a “VIP Fastpass,” which grants them line-skipping privileges and access to both indoor and outdoor areas of Clarendon Ballroom throughout the day.
Police will be closing N. Irving Street between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. to help accommodate the festival, according to ACPD. Would-be attendees might want to pack a poncho: rain is in the forecast.
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Tremendous Value on New Construction Home in Arlington!
The Arlington County Board is set to update the rules of the road to align with a new state law aimed at improving pedestrian safety. This weekend, the Board is…
George Mason University is set to receive a $25,000 grant from Arlington County to study Black demographic shifts and migratory trends in Arlington. The Fairfax-based university, which has a campus…
Are you ready for a family frolic in front of the lens? Look no further! Our Mini Photo Sessions are here, and they’re filled with laughter, wagging tails, and unforgettable moments.
What to Expect:
• Professional Portraits: Bring your furry friends or the whole family for a portrait experience like no other. We promise to capture the most charming moments!
• Outdoor Adventures: We’ll set the stage in a beautiful outdoor location, ensuring your mini session is filled with natural light and colorful backgrounds.
This week, we are thrilled to welcome Jane Lowery to our women’s therapy practice. Jane specializes in grief+loss therapy and she’s forming a support group for young adults who have lost a parent.
Grief work is personal for Jane. She’s a host with The Dinner Party, a national non-profit reducing the isolation & stigma for grieving 20 & 30-something’s with live and virtual sit-down dinners.
Jane is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program. Prior to becoming a therapist, she worked for over 10 years in technology philanthropy. Jane obtained her bachelor’s in American Studies from George Washington University.
A New Englander and loyal Patriots fan, Jane and her husband have two dogs, Tallulah and Ivy, and enjoy cooking & looking for the area’s best Tex-Mex.
NY Cat Film Festival
Experience through film the beauty of our relationships to cats. This unique film is a compilation of shorts with a feline theme which premieres every year in New York City and then travels to venues across the United States. This
First Baby? Find Your New Mom Tribe!
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL and it’s not just you, so please don’t isolate yourself (that’s quicksand)! Join us for a