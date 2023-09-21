Corvette carjacked by armed suspects near Lyon Village

A man was carjacked by gun-wielding suspects early this morning at the Lyon Village Shopping Center.

It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near the 24-hour CVS store, according to scanner traffic. The suspects could be seen fleeing down the Spout Run Parkway in a traffic camera video posted by local public safety watcher Dave Statter.

A safety tip: If you have a vehicle carjackers desire, you might want to avoid driving it to 24-hour businesses during the overnight hours. They seem to be popular nighttime fishing holes in Arlington. I imagine it's the same elsewhere. 🔽🔽 @ARLnowDOTcom https://t.co/gwVD6kTZzN — Dave Statter (@STATter911) September 21, 2023

The man also reportedly had his phone and wallet taken.

More, below, from today’s Arlington County Police Department crime report.

CARJACKING, 2023-09210006, 3100 block of Langston Boulevard. At approximately 12:26 a.m. on September 21, police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, it was determined the male victim was walking to his parked vehicle when the suspect vehicle approached and the male suspect exited. The suspect approached the victim while brandishing a firearm and demanded his vehicle. The suspect then pushed the victim to the ground and stole his keys, wallet and personal items. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s stolen vehicle, a blue 2023 Chevrolet Corvette bearing Virginia tags TYG4480, followed by the suspect vehicle, a gray sedan, which had approximately three occupants. The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention.

This is at least the 14th carjacking reported in Arlington so far this year. That would equal the total number of carjackings reported in 2022.