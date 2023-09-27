NEW: Shooting threat outside Washington-Liberty HS leads to arrest

(Updated at 10:50 p.m.) An alleged shooting threat briefly sent students practicing on a school field indoors tonight.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. outside of Washington-Liberty High School. A police dispatch said the man was “yelling that there was going to be a shooting at the stadium.” He was being held down by several people until officers arrived, the dispatch said.

Numerous students were on the field at the time and were reportedly rushed inside the building.

“An individual threatened the field hockey players at a practice during a marching band rehearsal,” a tipster said. “I am a W-L student and I can confirm that the students were quickly brought in.”

An email sent to band families around 7:30 p.m., shared with ARLnow, said the man was arrested.

Good evening, This evening there was an incident at the stadium entrance with a individual claiming to have a weapon. The police were called and the students were immediately sent inside. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody, and we have resumed rehearsal at this point now that the all clear from APD has been given. We will end at 9:00 as scheduled. If you have any questions please feel free to reach out. Thanks,

Dr. Sedatole

Arlington County police spokeswoman Ashley Savage says charges against the man are pending.

“The male suspect was detained by bystanders and taken into custody by responding officers,” Savage told ARLnow. “No weapon was seen or located. Charges are pending.’