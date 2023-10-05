The keys to getting great auto service around Arlington

It’s the ARLnow Five and Five, where nonprofit Washington Consumers’ Checkbook provides five top-rated local businesses and five tips for getting great service and prices. ARLnow readers can access all of Checkbook’s ratings of local auto repair shops until Oct. 15 at Checkbook.org/ARLnow/auto-repair.

The following auto repair shops are best bets for Arlingtonians.

They all received Washington Consumers’ Checkbook’s top rating for quality (as reported by their customers in Checkbook’s surveys), and charge less than most other shops, per undercover price shopping conducted by Checkbook’s research team.

Baird Automotive

3427 Washington Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

703-527-1770

Chesterbrook Excel

6268 Old Dominion Dr

McLean, VA 22101

703-356-5259

D & V Auto Service Center

5201 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22205

703-525-0440

Herb’s Auto Repair

802 S Washington St

Falls Church, VA 22046

703-532-3455

Liberty Gas & Ahmed’s George Mason Auto Service

4211 Columbia Pike

Arlington, VA 22204

703-892-0510

Checkbook’s Top Five Tips for Auto Repair Success



Don’t assume that you have to pay more to get good work. In fact, Checkbook found low-priced shops were more likely to receive high ratings from their surveyed customers than high-priced ones.

For out-of-warranty repairs and regular service, choose an independent shop. Checkbook’s surveys of area consumers consistently find that, on average, independent shops outperform dealerships on repair quality — and charge lower prices for it.

If you know what repairs you need, compare prices by calling several shops for quotes. If you don’t know what’s wrong with your car, call one or more shops and describe the symptoms. Shops might be able to tell you over the phone what’s likely to be wrong and give you a price.

Give the shop a detailed description of your car’s problems, and insist the shop provide an estimate before doing any repairs.

Pay by credit card — you can dispute the charges if things go wrong. If the car is still not right when you get it back, immediately inform the shop in writing.

Washington Consumers’ Checkbook magazine and Checkbook.org is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help consumers get the best service and lowest prices. We are supported by consumers and take no money from the service providers we evaluate.