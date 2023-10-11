Large water main break closes busy road near Shirlington

Repairs are underway along Shirlington Road after a large water main break early this morning.

A 12-inch main broke overnight in front of the Weenie Beenie restaurant, near the border of the Shirlington and Green Valley neighborhoods.

Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services says repairs are expected to take until 5 p.m. today and “some 150 customers could be affected” by the break.

Shirlington Road is closed in both directions between S. Arlington Mill Drive and S. Four Mile Run Drive.