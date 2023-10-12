Amazon delivery driver arrested for alleged assault in Penrose

An Amazon delivery driver is facing charges after allegedly beating up a man in the Penrose neighborhood.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in a private townhouse development across the street from Penrose Square.
“At approximately 3:07 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2300 block of 9th Street S., for the report of an assault with injury,” Arlington County police spokeswoman Alli Shorb told ARLnow. “Upon arrival, it was determined the suspect, a delivery driver, was making deliveries in the area when he became involved in a verbal dispute with the male victim over a parking issue that escalated to a physical altercation during which the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim.”
”A witness separated the suspect and victim, who both remained on scene. The victim sustained minor injuries,” Shorb added.
Scanner traffic suggests that the victim was found bleeding and was evaluated by medics. Shorb said the suspect, a 30-year-old resident of Capitol Heights, Maryland, has been charged with assault and battery.
Colleagues of the driver resumed his deliveries after the arrest. One who spoke to ARLnow claimed the driver — who was operating an unmarked white delivery van — was harassed by a resident who questioned what he was doing in the private community.
Staff photographer Jay Westcott contributed to this report
