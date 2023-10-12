Video: Woman, 22, leads police on wild chase around Pentagon grounds

A 22-year-old Centreville woman is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a chase around the Pentagon reservation.

The wild incident happened early in the morning of Sunday, Oct. 1 and ended in a crash. It all was captured on video by local public safety watcher Dave Statter.

“On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., the Pentagon Force Protection Agency observed a vehicle driving in the Pentagon South Parking lot with sparks emanating from the front of the vehicle,” Pentagon police spokesman Chris Layman tells ARLnow.

“The driver’s side of the vehicle included heavy damage and a front wheel was missing. Pentagon police signaled the driver to stop several times, and she eventually crashed into a bollard at the Pentagon Transit Center lower bus platform.”

Watch: The chase of a woman driving a car on Pentagon grounds with a missing front tire went on for about 4 minutes Sunday morning. This new video shows @PFPAOfficial converging on the car as it pulled away and drove around much of the south side of the Pentagon. The woman was… pic.twitter.com/AnSuobBFU5 — Dave Statter (@STATter911) October 3, 2023

“Police officers extinguished a fire that had developed, and the Arlington County Fire Department responded,” Layman continued. “The driver… was taken to the Virginia Hospital Center by Arlington County for evaluation. After evaluation, she was returned to the Pentagon where she was cited for disregarding a signal by a law-enforcement officer to stop and driving while intoxicated. She was released at approximately 6:58 a.m.”

Layman said the vehicle involved was a 2002 BMW. The woman had no prior criminal record in Arlington County, according to court records.