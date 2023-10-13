There was an Arlington Powerball winner — of $50,000

The big winner from Wednesday’s $1.73 billion Powerball drawing might be in California, but there was a decidedly smaller-scale winner in Arlington.
Someone bought a $50,000 winning ticket at the 7-Eleven store at 2815 S. Wakefield Street, just down the hill from the Fairlington neighborhood, according to the Virginia Lottery.
One $1 million winning ticket was sold in nearby Alexandria and, including the Arlington winner, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold statewide.
“In Wednesday’s drawing alone, more than 145,000 Virginia Powerball tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million,” Virginia Lottery said.
“During the 36 drawings of the jackpot run that began in July and ended with the $1.725 billion drawing Wednesday night, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $30.3 million in profit,” the lottery noted. “The profit from every Powerball ticket bought in Virginia goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.”
ARLnow has previously reported on $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Arlington in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
