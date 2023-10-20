Arlington teen receives net 10-day sentence for assaulting five women last year

An Arlington teen has been sentenced for assaulting five women in and around Courthouse last year.
One of the victims posted the conclusion to her story — a year in the making — on Reddit this week. The guilty teen is 17 years old and lives in the area between Courthouse and Rosslyn, the victim said, noting he had a stable home life.
Last year, she said, he ran up behind her, lifted up her jacket, grabbed her crotch and pulled at her pants. As the investigation progressed, she said, the assailant was discovered to have worn the same shoes in each assault and to have taken videos, which ended up matching the experiences of the five identified victims.
The teen pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery, according to a source familiar with the case. He is expected to spend 10 days in the Landmark juvenile detention facility in Alexandria, with 80 days of the 90 day sentence suspended.
Details about juvenile cases are typically not made public by police or prosecutors. ARLnow spoke with sources familiar with this case and with juvenile justice, in general, to fill in the cracks and provide context.
In addition to juvenile detention, the teen will have one year of probation and will undergo a psychosexual evaluation to determine if he needs therapy. He will be required to complete whatever is recommended.
If he does not complete this or has any run-ins with the law during probation, the rest of his 80-day suspended sentence could be imposed. That means he would wind up back in the juvenile detention facility or adult jail, if this happens after he turns 18.
“Since he’s a juvenile, the sentence is (in my opinion) fairly light,” the victim said.
Several Reddit users said they agreed with her, expressing their outrage, though the victim implied that the prosecution was not the reason for the light sentence.
“That said, I’m really appreciative of the Arlington PD and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for both their doggedness and sensitivity,” she said, while adding that she never received contrition from her assailant.
“I think I’d be having an easier time with the light sentence if his apology hadn’t been so appalling — ‘I’m sorry if anyone was, like, offended or something. That wasn’t my intention. I don’t want people to think I’m like a monster or anything,'” she said, emphasizing the use of the word “offended.”
Court apologies often feel this way, said Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti.
“She wants to know ‘why her’ and she wants an apology for making her feel violated. Our system is not designed for this,” she said. “Our system is designed to separate the harmed party from the person who did the harm and to give ample opportunities for the person who did the harm to contest that.”
“Our system really makes people dig in their heels,” Dehghani-Tafti continued. “So that apology — and the sentencing — very frequently does not feel healing.”
Juvenile sentencing
The teen pleaded to the crime of assault and battery, which is what police initially sought charges for, per a May press release.
This means he did not plead to a lower charge as part of a deal. A condition of his guilty plea to the unamended charges, however, was that it be for three, not five, counts.
The victim noted her assailant was not charged with criminal sexual battery because of a “quirk” in Virginia law.
That “quirk” is that criminal sexual battery, per state code, must be “by force, threat, intimidation or ruse.” This teen, however, assailed each woman victim from behind, taking them by surprise, which is not an element of state code, the source familiar the case said.
The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney argued for a short active sentence and three convictions, against defense arguments for a deferred disposition.
Had the judge sided with the defense, the teen would have pled guilty but the judge would not find him guilty and the charges would eventually be dropped or dismissed.
It is difficult to benchmark how one teen is sentenced versus another because there are no “traditional” sentencing times for specific crimes, ARLnow is told, though maximum time a child could spend in the juvenile detention in Alexandria is six months.
A child’s home life, mental status, criminal history, age and other factors all go into determining a sentence. Overall, however, juvenile court is set up to prioritize rehabilitation over incarceration where possible.
Per state code, the court is charged with, where possible, avoiding or minimizing jail or detention time and relying on alternative programs, consistent with public safety.
State code also says the court should only separate children from their families “in the interest of public safety and then only after consideration of alternatives to out-of-home placement which afford effective protection to the child, his family, and the community.”
The role of Reddit
The victim has kept the Reddit community apprised of her case since the beginning and credits them for helping move the case forward.
When police identified a suspect earlier this year, the victim took to Reddit again to thank everyone who shared her post.
“Because of you, I understand several more women came forward and reported incidents that sounded similar to mine and occurred in the same geographic area,” she said. “An extra-special shoutout to the woman who ID’d the guy and called [ACPD].”
In her post this week, she thanked everyone who provided support.
“It meant more than you could know,” she said. “Here’s hoping you won’t hear from me again.”
Recent Stories
A large fire department response is on scene at the Stratton House condominiums due to a reported carbon monoxide incident. Initial reports suggest that carbon monoxide alarms in one of…
Spooky season is upon Arlington and the county parks department has a few family-friendly activities in store. Next week, families can gather around the campfire for ghost stories and s’mores…
Did you know its Virginia Wine Month? Celebrate with some wine at the Sunday Super Tasting this Sunday, October 22 at Arrowine.
Introducing NVHomes at Carlin Place, a private enclave of new construction townhomes near all the amenities of Columbia Pike and greater Arlington. Here you can own a 3, 4, or 5-bedroom…
Art House 7 warmly welcomes you to our upcoming Fall 2 session of classes starting on October 30th. We’re thrilled to offer a diverse range of mediums and flexible class lengths, catering to a wide age range, starting from as young as 2, and, of course, providing a multitude of engaging options for adults!
Our classes cover an exciting spectrum of creative mediums, including fiber arts such as knitting, modern embroidery, crochet, and sewing. We also offer classes in ceramics on the wheel, drawing, watercolor, gouache, oil, acrylic, still-life painting, and captivating Japanese Suminagashi and printmaking. One of the highlights of this session is the highly anticipated 5-week “Painting the Portrait and Figure” workshop, led by the renowned local artist, Danni Dawson.
For our younger artists, we have specially designed classes like “Art Exploration through Impressionism” for students in kindergarten through 5th grade, an engaging “Art Together” parent-child class designed for 2–4-year-olds, and a “Teen Taught Art Club” tailored for kindergarteners through 4th graders.
We invite you to become a part of our vibrant arts community at Art House 7. To register for these artistic classes and explore our complete class schedule, please visit our website. While you’re there, we encourage you to sign up for our weekly newsletter to stay informed about all the latest events and developments at Art House 7. We can’t wait to share this creative journey with you!
Are you looking for affordable and effective therapy to help you heal from body image issues or disordered eating? Rock Recovery is a mental health nonprofit based in Arlington, VA that provides individual and group therapy with specialized eating disorder therapists to help you find peace with food and your body.
Our team is growing, and we are thrilled to welcome therapist Natasia “Tasi” James to the team! Tasi has openings for new clients in both individual therapy sessions and her in-person and virtual therapy groups. Tasi has extensive eating disorder treatment experience, having worked with both adolescents and adults in eating disorder treatment centers previously. You can expect Tasi’s energy to be upbeat, warm, compassionate, and humorous. Her approach is to create a space for clients to feel comfortable and safe, encourage self-exploration to resolve core issues regarding their disordered eating/negative body image, and help clients to evolve in their authenticity.
Schedule a free consultation today to learn more about the individual and group therapy services Rock Recovery offers! We are in-network with CareFirst insurance and provide all services on a sliding scale so that cost is never a barrier to the care you need and deserve.
About Rock Recovery:
PMSF Awareness Day 2023
The Fifth Annual International Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day will be celebrated on October 22nd to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS), a rare genetic condition affecting more than 3,500 people worldwide. It’s estimated that 1 percent of people with autism
Hawaiian Gala in Arlington!
E Ala E Hawaiian Cultural Center, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, is hosting a Gala Ball to honor our Hulu Kupuna (Precious Elders)! We welcome you to an evening with Hawaiian-style cuisine, fun and laughter, exciting auctions, and fabulous entertainment by