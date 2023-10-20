NOW: Fire department on scene of carbon monoxide incident at condo building

A large fire department response is on scene at the Stratton House condominiums due to a reported carbon monoxide incident.

Initial reports suggest that carbon monoxide alarms in one of the complex’s two buildings started going off after the building’s heat was turned on for the first time today. Firefighters are investigating the source, with a focus on the boiler room.

The complex is located along 5th Street S. in the Alcova Heights neighborhood — near Fire Station No. 1 and across S. Glebe Road from Ruthie’s All-Day restaurant.

An Arlington County Fire Department spokesman told ARLnow this is “still an active incident right now.”

“Crews arrived and found elevated readings of CO and began to work to locate and isolate the source,” said Capt. Nathaniel Hiner. “Units are ventilating the structure now and are working with Washington Gas. No reports of anyone requiring medical attention.”

In addition to investigating and ventilating, firefighters have been going door-to-door checking on residents and encouraging them to leave the building.