Morning Notes

Lawsuit Over Murder Charge — “A Northern Virginia man who was acquitted of a charge that he hired a career criminal to kill his fiancée in 1998 has sued the lead homicide detective in the case, alleging that she lied to a grand jury to obtain an indictment… The lawsuit is the latest twist in the case of Andrea Cincotta, a popular public librarian in Arlington County who was found strangled in August 1998 in her apartment.” [Washington Post]

Peak Fall Foliage Arriving — “Using historical weather reports, tree species info, and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S. In the Mid-Atlantic, leaves change colors by October 23. The Mid-Atlantic will likely be past its peak fall colors by the end of November.” [Axios]

Where to See Local Foliage — “Did you know the capital area is called the ‘City of Trees’? Arlington in particular has an abundance of forested parks and vibrant tree-lined neighborhoods making it an ideal place to discover fall foliage. Here are 7 places to see beautiful fall colors.” [Arlington Convention and Visitors Service]

Hop-In Car Theft — From Dave Statter: “Camera shows thieves hopping into a 2018 Chevy Equinox on Crystal Drive around 1:15 p.m. A police lookout indicated the driver left the keys inside. The owner apparently ran after the car as it went south… It then passed an @ArlingtonVaPD car at 15th St. at 1:56 into the video (very likely before the theft was even dispatched to officers). It then continued to the I-395N express lanes into DC.” [Twitter]

Va. Home Market Slows — “According to the September 2023 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 8,023 homes sold across the commonwealth last month. This is 2,149 fewer sales than last year, a drop of just over 21%. This is the slowest September market Virginia has had in more than a decade.” [Press Release]

Local Planning for U.S. 250th — “Planning for Arlington’s commemoration and celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday is about to kick off. The Arlington Historical Society, which has been designated by the county government as the coordinator for all the planning, will convene a brainstorming session Nov. 6 to start the process.” [Gazette Leader]

Crystal City Building for Sale — “The longtime owner of an aging office building in National Landing is looking to sell it, billing it in marketing materials as a ‘redevelopment opportunity’ with a ‘clear path to vacancy.’ Airport Plaza Office Building LP, of which D.C.’s Gould Property Co. is a general partner according to corporate filings,owns the 1980s-era, 144,000-square-foot office at 2711 Richmond Highway.” [Washington Business Journal]

ACFD Responds to Flipped in F.C. — On Thursday “units from the ACFD responded to a motor vehicle collision on W Broad St in the City of Falls Church. Units quickly arrived on scene, stabilized the vehicle and extricated the occupant. One patient was transported to an area hospital with NLT injuries.” [Twitter]

It’s Monday — Expect sunny skies and a high of around 63 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind at 8 to 13 mph, gusting up to 18 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear, with the temperature dropping to around 40 degrees. [Weather.gov]