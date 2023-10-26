Bounce houses return to Lubber Run and Madison community centers starting this Saturday

Starting this Saturday, Lubber Run and Madison Community Centers are set to become a haven for young bounce house enthusiasts.
Sponsored by the Arlington County Department of Parks and Recreation, the event, dubbed “Open Bounce,” runs every Saturday through April 6 — except for the Saturday before Christmas.
The event makes its grand return after being paused for several years due to the pandemic. The cost is $5 per child between the ages of 3-9 and adult supervision is required.
The first Saturday of each month will take place at Lubber Run, with the remaining Saturdays hosted at Madison, according to the parks department’s website.
Registration is required and tickets go on sale at midnight two weeks prior to each event. The sale ends at 8 a.m. on the day of the event.
Lubber Run Community Center
Located at 300 N. Park Drive, Lubber Run Community Center plans to host three one-hour sessions on the first Saturday of every month.
- Session one is 9:30-10:30 a.m.
- Session two is 10:45-11:45 a.m.
- Session three is 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Madison Community Center
Madison Community Center at 3829 N. Stafford Street will offer one general public session from 10:45-11:45 a.m. on the remaining Saturdays of the month.
Madison also provides specialized party packages. These two-hour sessions cost $200 and include a private bounce house and party room for up to 15 children. A $15 fee applies for each additional child, up to a maximum of 25.
- Party Option 1: 9:30-11:30 a.m. in Room 2
- Party Option 2: 12:30-2:30 p.m. in Room 4
- Party Option 3: 12:30-2:30 p.m. in Room 5 (Note: the party room use is during the first hour and the bounce house during the second.)
Recent Stories
A suspect has been taken into custody after reportedly firing gunshots in the Fairlington neighborhood. The incident started around 12:15 p.m. on the 3500 block of S. Stafford Street. Initial…
This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup…
The morin khuur ‘horse-head’ fiddle is featured in the festival concert on October 29. The music and cultural heritage of the traditional Mongolian instrument the morin khuur will be celebrated in Alexandria…
A new boutique specializing in fashion, home goods and accessories opened at The Crossing Clarendon earlier this week. Located at 2700 Clarendon Blvd, next to the soon-to-open Chip City, The Golden…
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.
Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!
You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)
The Georgetown Visitation Masqueraders proudly present
Disney’s
Descendants The Musical
November 17th @ 7pm w/ ASL
Yorktown Theatre: The Play That Goes Wrong
Yorktown Theatre Arts presents: The Play That Goes Wrong (High School Edition), by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields. Shows: November 16 & 17, at 7pm; November 18 at 2pm & 7pm. Tickets prices: Students: $5; Adults: $10. Tickets
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks to