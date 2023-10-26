Photos: Neighborhoods across Arlington go all out for Halloween this year

(Updated 6:15 p.m.) The residents of N. Jackson Street in Ashton Heights have gone all out again this Halloween but they’re not the only ones.
ARLnow also toured other parts of Arlington to size up the competition, and the surrounding neighborhoods did not disappoint.
With the help of social media and some good old-fashioned investigative reporting, we uncovered hidden gems across the county, from Rock Spring to Fairlington and from Lyon Village to Barcroft.
Over in Rock Spring, a home on N. Harrison Street has laid to rest the various “eras” of Taylor Swift’s musical career with a graveyard full of witty references to her song lyrics and albums.
In Barcroft, a home on 4th Street S. turned its lawn into a Girl Scouts-gone-wild nightmare. One scout practices her axe-throwing skills on a comrade, while various monsters enjoy a smorgasbord that goes well beyond cookies.
If you subscribe to the “go big or go home” philosophy, there are two houses in South Arlington you’ll want to see this weekend. One, along Army Navy Drive in Aurora Highlands, showcases larger-than-life skeletons and other jumbo-sized spooky figurines.
Not far away in Fairlington, another home on S. Stafford Street boasts a truly mammoth haunted house display that fills the entire front yard.
For those who prefer their scares more historical, a home on S. Garfield Street just south of Arlington Blvd might be more your speed. Passersby who look closely will see tombstones referencing famous historical events and figures, including victims of the Salem Witch Trials and Edgar Allan Poe.
Homeowners Ken Nagle and Kara Laake said their favorite part of the display are the tombstones that refer to the Great New England Vampire Panic of the 17th and 18th centuries.
“We found out about it a number of years back when we were up in New England. Basically… what would happen is one family member would get tuberculosis and die. Then the rest of the family would get it, and people thought that the dead family member was coming back as a vampire and feeding off of them,” Nagle said.
One tombstone even features the name Mercy Brown, one of the best-documented cases of a body being exhumed over suspicions of vampirism.
“They dug her up, pulled out her heart, burned it, made a drink from it, and had her brother drink it,” Nagle added. “And this wasn’t some medieval Europe event; it happened in the [1890s] in Rhode Island.”
Recent Stories
A suspect has been taken into custody after reportedly firing gunshots in the Fairlington neighborhood. The incident started around 12:15 p.m. on the 3500 block of S. Stafford Street. Initial…
This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup…
The morin khuur ‘horse-head’ fiddle is featured in the festival concert on October 29. The music and cultural heritage of the traditional Mongolian instrument the morin khuur will be celebrated in Alexandria…
A new boutique specializing in fashion, home goods and accessories opened at The Crossing Clarendon earlier this week. Located at 2700 Clarendon Blvd, next to the soon-to-open Chip City, The Golden…
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.
Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!
You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)
The Georgetown Visitation Masqueraders proudly present
Disney’s
Descendants The Musical
November 17th @ 7pm w/ ASL
Yorktown Theatre: The Play That Goes Wrong
Yorktown Theatre Arts presents: The Play That Goes Wrong (High School Edition), by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields. Shows: November 16 & 17, at 7pm; November 18 at 2pm & 7pm. Tickets prices: Students: $5; Adults: $10. Tickets
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks to