NOW: Old Dominion Drive blocked by crash

Part of Old Dominion Drive is blocked in both directions in the Rock Spring neighborhood due to a crash.

The crash was first reported around 3 p.m. It happened near the intersection with N. Dickerson Street, west of Williamsburg Blvd and east of the Fairfax County border.

Two vehicles — reportedly a Jeep and a BMW — suffered heavy front-end damage. A third vehicle, a Tesla, was also reported to have been involved in the crash but did not appear to have significant damage.

No serious injuries have been reported. It is unclear how long it will take for the road to reopen.

The crash happened about a block away from the 2022 crash that killed a Washington-Liberty High School student.