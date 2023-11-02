Park next to HQ2 to transform into winter wonderland and holiday market next month

It’s time to dig out those ugly Christmas sweaters and get into the holiday spirit.
The National Landing Business Improvement District is planning a ski-themed holiday festival — dubbed “The Lodge” — at Metropolitan Park in Pentagon City, according to a press release.
It’s happening the first weekend in December — Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3 — at the park (1400 S. Eads Street) next to Amazon’s HQ2.
“Guests can savor peppermint mochas and holiday-themed bites from local restaurants, shop for holiday gifts from local artists and adults can stop by Summit Bar for Aprés Ski,” a press release from the BID says.
There are three distinct activity zones named after different ski slope ratings, catering to families, pets and adults.
For the kiddos, “Bunny Hill” offers face painting, photos with Santa, train rides and crafts.
Dog owners can visit the “Blue Run” section, which will have a dog bone bar and pet caricatures. Additionally, there is a holiday market and a pop-up Christmas tree farm. For those needing last-minute holiday cards, a photo booth is also available.
Adults in the mood for some grown-up fun can swing by the DC Fray Summit Bar in the “Black Diamond” section, sporting an ugly sweater, for an après ski spiked hot chocolate or mulled wine. The adults can also try their hand at axe throwing.
The park is accessible on foot or by bike and is a 10-minute walk from the Crystal City Metro Station. For those driving, parking is available along Crystal Drive, according to the release.
The hours of the festival are as follows.
- Friday, Dec. 1 — 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 2 — 1-8 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 3 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
