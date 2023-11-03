TRAFFIC ALERT: GW Parkway blocked in both directions by crash

All lanes of the GW Parkway in Arlington are currently blocked by a crash.

Police and medics are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound GW Parkway near Chain Bridge. At least three people were hurt in the crash and are being taken to local hospitals via ambulance, according to scanner traffic.

Commuters should expect significant delays in both directions on the Parkway, which also has lane closures due to ongoing construction.

LOCATION: George Washington Memorial Pkwy / VA-123 (Dolly Madison Boulevard)

INCIDENT: Traffic Collision

IMPACT: All lanes of GW Pkwy are blocked in both directions in the area of VA-123 (Dolly Madison Blvd.) Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/9PRphmgcN6 — Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) November 3, 2023

Map via Google Maps