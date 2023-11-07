Morning Notes

It’s Election Day — Polls are open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. today, with a number of local races on the ballot. Check out the candidate essays we published last week from those in competitive races. [Arlington County]
Fewer People Voting = Better? — From a newspaper editorial that has been getting some attention on social media: “With ‘Election Day’ having now morphed into ‘Election Season,’ we’re a little late to make this plea – and run the risk of being accused of ‘voter suppression’ as we do – but we’re still going to say it. We think those who are not willing to do the homework on Arlington’s local campaigns (the County Board races being the only ones seriously contested in 2023) and bring an informed perspective to the ballot box should do the broader community a favor and sit them out.” [Gazette Leader]
Drowsy Driving Prevention Week — From ACPD: “National Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, Nov 5-11, is a dedicated time to encourage motorists to prioritize sleep and only drive when they are alert and refreshed. In 2022, 24 people were killed nationwide in crashes involving drowsy drivers. Remember: Sleep First. Drive Alert.” [Twitter]
Yorktown Also Going to Region Playoffs — “The Yorktown Patriots (6-4, 3-3) rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Herndon Hornets, 14-3, in a Liberty District high-school football contest Nov. 3 and clinch a region-playoff berth as the No. 7 seed. The region berth is Yorktown’s third straight and sixth in the last seven seasons. Yorktown will play a first-round road game against the undefeated and No. 2 seed South Lakes Seahawks (10-0).” [Gazette Leader]
Rosslyn: The ‘Brooklyn of Washington’ — Discover the ambitious tale of Rosslyn City, once heralded as the “Brooklyn of Washington” in an 1889 advertisement, and explore how this slogan represented the spirit of urban growth and the resilience of city evolution. [Ghosts of DC]
Drought Conditions Return — “The D.C. area has flirted with drought since the spring and, after an unusually dry October and early November, is on the brink of it again. The latest federal drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions — the stage before drought — surging back into the southern half of the D.C. area, including parts of the District itself.” [Capital Weather Gang]
It’s Tuesday — Expect a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature close to 76 and a southwest wind at about 10 mph. At night, the sky will clear up with the low temperature around 48, accompanied by a north wind at approximately 7 mph. [Weather.gov]
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
The outer structure of George Mason University’s $235 million expansion project in Arlington is complete. The university celebrated the “topping out” milestone last Friday with tours of the under-construction FUSE at…
