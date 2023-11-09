Diwali festival to light up Crystal City Water Park tomorrow

The Water Park in Crystal City will be illuminated tomorrow evening in celebration of the annual Hindu festival, Diwali.

On Friday, from 6-9 p.m., the park will transform into a luminous display of floating lanterns and sparklers, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness in the Hindu religion.

The evening’s activities include a dance performance by Bethesda-based Kalanidhi Dance and music from a live DJ.

One of the food kiosks at the water park, DC Dosa, which specializes in South Indian street food, will serve a special Diwali treat: gajar halwa, a warm carrot pudding infused with almonds, raisins and cardamom.

The water park at 1601 Crystal Drive reopened last month after a 3-year renovation. The 1.6-acre outdoor food hall and park has 11 different food vendors as well as a bar and performance stage.

Photo (1) via Wilson Matthew/Unsplash