JUST IN: Police investigating apparent shooting at Rosslyn Marriott site

A teen was reportedly shot in the ankle this afternoon at the site of the former Key Bridge Marriott.

Initial reports suggest the teen was shot while a group of some ten people was trespassing on the fenced-off site. It is unclear whether he was shot by another trespasser or someone else.

Police and medics were called shortly before 4:30 p.m., after the teen made his way to the nearby McDonald’s in Rosslyn.

“He was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries,” said Arlington County police. “The investigation is ongoing.”

The former hotel, slated for a since-stalled redevelopment, was condemned by the county earlier this year and cleared of a large group of squatters.

POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD responded to the 1800 block of N. Lynn Street for the report of a juvenile in his teens with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/dzPy2BZ1ti — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) November 12, 2023