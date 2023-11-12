JUST IN: Police investigating apparent shooting at Rosslyn Marriott site

A teen was reportedly shot in the ankle this afternoon at the site of the former Key Bridge Marriott.
Initial reports suggest the teen was shot while a group of some ten people was trespassing on the fenced-off site. It is unclear whether he was shot by another trespasser or someone else.
Police and medics were called shortly before 4:30 p.m., after the teen made his way to the nearby McDonald’s in Rosslyn.
“He was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries,” said Arlington County police. “The investigation is ongoing.”
The former hotel, slated for a since-stalled redevelopment, was condemned by the county earlier this year and cleared of a large group of squatters.
POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD responded to the 1800 block of N. Lynn Street for the report of a juvenile in his teens with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/dzPy2BZ1ti
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) November 12, 2023
SHOOTING— victim found at the Rosslyn McDonald's, 1800 North Lynn St in Arlington. He accosted a trespasser at the construction site at the old Marriott. The suspect tried to run him over but ended up shooting him in the ankle. H/T @matthewyoung31 cc: @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/ifqVczC6j2
— Alan Henney (@alanhenney) November 12, 2023
Recent Stories
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
ARLnow has a new neighbor in the ol’ datacenter today. The MoCoShow — the homegrown (and very popular) local news site for Montgomery County, Maryland — has partnered with Local…
Looking for weekend place? Craving some wine from Spain? Join Arrowine this Sunday, Nov. 12 for an elite supertasting!
Plan Langston Blvd — a sweeping document outlining the future development of the corridor — is teed up for a vote by the Arlington County Board on Saturday. The vote…
As the festive season approaches, don’t let your health take a backseat! If you are looking to get back on track, or just want to start feeling and moving better, we are here to keep you accountable. At Aspire Higher Training, we offer 1-1 Personal Training for ALL fitness levels, that promotes strength training, agility and the freedom to move pain-free. Monica and her team of trainers are available across Arlington, Va.
If you don’t have access to a gym, no problem, we are located in North Arlington, but if you want to work out from your home/apartment gym, we also offer that flexibility. We truly make it as convenient as possible for you. Before getting started, we offer a free 15-30 minute consultation call to see how we can best help you towards your health and fitness goals. Let’s get started today by setting up a call at your earliest convenience.
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.
Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!
You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)
First-time Moms Groups Forming In DC/NOVA Now!
IN-PERSON GROUPS – just the Intro Meeting is VIRTUAL. :)
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a Mom’s Group!” The problem? No one tells you HOW! Today’s your lucky day! :)
Whether you’re expecting your first or
M4TR Retrofuture Rockfest at The Renegade
3+ hours of Retrofuture dance vibes from M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution). Our Spotify hits (over 900,000 streams), new originals, and cover songs from bands that inspired us – The Cure, The Cars, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, No Doubt, ELO, Toto