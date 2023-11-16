Morning Notes

Local Middle School in Va. Top 10 — “Several elementary and middle schools around Virginia are included among the best in the country, according to new rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report. The news outlet based its 2024 Best Elementary and Middle School rankings on publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Education.” [Patch]
ART’s 25th Anniversary — “Arlington’s transit agency – ART – is rolling into a milestone 25th year of serving the community and providing reliable and sustainable bus service across the County. The bus service, which first launched in 1998 with one route in Crystal City, was established to connect Arlington neighborhoods along with the growing regional transit network anchored by Metrorail and Metrobus.” [Arlington County]
Natty Landing Dog Event — “Join the National Landing BID and PuppyLuv for an unforgettable day of canine delight. This family-friendly event promises a wagging good time with a variety of activities and attractions designed to bring joy to dogs and their owners.” [National Landing BID]
YHS Runners Fifth in State — “The 6D North Region girls champion Yorktown Patriots cross country team finished fifth at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state meet Nov. 11 on the 5,000-meter Oatlands Plantation course in Leesburg.” [Gazette Leader]
‘Girls on the Run’ Closures — “The 2023 Girls on the Run 5k Race will take place in Pentagon City on Sunday, November 19, and will begin at 8:30 a.m. The following roadways will be closed from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to accommodate the event.” [ACPD]
Music at Clarendon BBQ Joint — “Smokecraft Modern BBQ in Arlington is kicking off Acoustic Late Nights on Friday, a weekly event that will bring in some of the best local acoustic artists each weekend.” [Patch]
Free Cups Today at Starbucks — “Starbucks is giving away free reusable cups Thursday for its sixth Red Cup Day. The coffee giant’s highly anticipated day is considered the start of the holiday season by many and comes two weeks after holiday drinks returned.” [Axios]
It’s Thursday — Expect a sunny day with a high temperature near 66 degrees and a light variable wind that will shift to the south at around 6 mph during the morning. For Thursday night, it will be mostly clear as the temperature drops to around 45 degrees. [Weather.gov]
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Arlington County is doling out leftover funds from the 2024 fiscal year toward tackling youth substance abuse, public safety and behavioral health challenges it is facing. Those are three of…
