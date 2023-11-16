NEW: County truck drives off bridge in local park

An Arlington County-owned pickup truck was driven off the side of a small concrete bridge in Lubber Run Park this afternoon.

The low, narrow bridge over Lubber Run is located just to the north of the park’s amphitheater, in the Arlington Forest neighborhood.

Initially, the incident drew a large rescue response to the park, but arriving firefighters quickly determined that no one was injured nor trapped by the crash. They secured the truck in place ahead of the arrival of tow crews.

Police and county personnel remain on scene as crews work to pull the truck back onto the trail.