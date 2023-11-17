Morning Notes

Trial Date for Missing Middle Suit — From the anti-Missing Middle group Neighbors for Neighborhoods: “Today, Judge David Schell set the date for a five-day trial, commencing July 8, 2024 trial date in the case against the Arlington County Board seeking to invalidate Missing Middle Housing/Expanded Housing Options (EHO) zoning.” [Press Release]

YHS Playoff Game Tonight — “With one upset already achieved, the seventh-seeded Yorktown Patriots will attempt to continue their Cinderella story in the semifinals of the 6D North Region high-school football tournament. Yorktown (7-4) faces the host and six-seed Westfield Bulldogs (8-3) in that semifinal Friday night, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.” [Gazette Leader]

Gas Station Robbery on the Pike — From Dave Statter: “The Citgo next to Bob and Edith’s on Columbia Pike was just robbed. Car and people are the same description of those involved in a couple of robberies this afternoon in Alexandria.” [Twitter]

Pentagon City Crash on Camera — Also from Dave Statter: “Watch the traffic signal. A little crash an hour ago at S. 12th and Fern in Pentagon City. @ArlingtonVaPD & @ArlingtonVaFD handled.” [Twitter]

ACPD ‘Fill the Cruiser’ Tonight — “Brighten the holidays for an Arlington child in need by donating new, unwrapped toys for ages newborn-17 at our first Fill the Cruiser Toy Drive events of the year on 11/18! Westover Baptist Church, 10 AM-12 PM… Lee Harrison Shopping Center, 3-5 PM.” [Twitter]

VHC Collects Food for AFAC — “A food fight for a good cause at VHC Health resulted in thousands of canned food items for Arlington County families in need. Employees at the hospital participated in a friendly competition to see which unit could collect the most canned goods. In less than two months, 6,200 cans were gathered for the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC).” [WJLA]

B&E’s Still Expanding — “Bob & Edith’s Diner is Expanding to Manassas, VA! Get ready, Manassas! We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of our 7th diner located in the Manassas Corner Shopping Center, by the end of 2023!” [Potomac Local]

Smoky Smell Explained — “It has been a smoky year in the Mid-Atlantic. First, plumes came from a record-setting fire season in Canada. Now, the source of the smoke is its own backyard. The Matts Creek Fire northwest of Lynchburg, Va., first reported Sunday, rapidly expanded Wednesday into Thursday. Burning in the Jefferson National Forest, the fire is being fanned by gusty breezes and fueled by an intensifying drought.” [Capital Weather Gang]

It’s Friday — Patchy fog will clear up by 9am, followed by partly sunny skies and a high of around 69 degrees. Expect south winds of 5 to 11 mph, gusting up to 18 mph. Friday night will bring a slight chance of showers and mostly cloudy conditions, with a low near 52 degrees. South winds will calm to 5 to 7 mph before becoming light and variable, and there will be a 20% chance of precipitation. [Weather.gov]