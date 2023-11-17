Morning Notes

Trial Date for Missing Middle Suit — From the anti-Missing Middle group Neighbors for Neighborhoods: “Today, Judge David Schell set the date for a five-day trial, commencing July 8, 2024 trial date in the case against the Arlington County Board seeking to invalidate Missing Middle Housing/Expanded Housing Options (EHO) zoning.” [Press Release]
YHS Playoff Game Tonight — “With one upset already achieved, the seventh-seeded Yorktown Patriots will attempt to continue their Cinderella story in the semifinals of the 6D North Region high-school football tournament. Yorktown (7-4) faces the host and six-seed Westfield Bulldogs (8-3) in that semifinal Friday night, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.” [Gazette Leader]
Gas Station Robbery on the Pike — From Dave Statter: “The Citgo next to Bob and Edith’s on Columbia Pike was just robbed. Car and people are the same description of those involved in a couple of robberies this afternoon in Alexandria.” [Twitter]
Pentagon City Crash on Camera — Also from Dave Statter: “Watch the traffic signal. A little crash an hour ago at S. 12th and Fern in Pentagon City. @ArlingtonVaPD & @ArlingtonVaFD handled.” [Twitter]
ACPD ‘Fill the Cruiser’ Tonight — “Brighten the holidays for an Arlington child in need by donating new, unwrapped toys for ages newborn-17 at our first Fill the Cruiser Toy Drive events of the year on 11/18! Westover Baptist Church, 10 AM-12 PM… Lee Harrison Shopping Center, 3-5 PM.” [Twitter]
VHC Collects Food for AFAC — “A food fight for a good cause at VHC Health resulted in thousands of canned food items for Arlington County families in need. Employees at the hospital participated in a friendly competition to see which unit could collect the most canned goods. In less than two months, 6,200 cans were gathered for the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC).” [WJLA]
B&E’s Still Expanding — “Bob & Edith’s Diner is Expanding to Manassas, VA! Get ready, Manassas! We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of our 7th diner located in the Manassas Corner Shopping Center, by the end of 2023!” [Potomac Local]
Smoky Smell Explained — “It has been a smoky year in the Mid-Atlantic. First, plumes came from a record-setting fire season in Canada. Now, the source of the smoke is its own backyard. The Matts Creek Fire northwest of Lynchburg, Va., first reported Sunday, rapidly expanded Wednesday into Thursday. Burning in the Jefferson National Forest, the fire is being fanned by gusty breezes and fueled by an intensifying drought.” [Capital Weather Gang]
It’s Friday — Patchy fog will clear up by 9am, followed by partly sunny skies and a high of around 69 degrees. Expect south winds of 5 to 11 mph, gusting up to 18 mph. Friday night will bring a slight chance of showers and mostly cloudy conditions, with a low near 52 degrees. South winds will calm to 5 to 7 mph before becoming light and variable, and there will be a 20% chance of precipitation. [Weather.gov]
A look at the most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington last month, October 2023.
Relief is coming for a crash-prone intersection in front of the Lubber Run Community Center. Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services says it is working on an expedited design and construction…
An Arlington County-owned pickup truck was driven off the side of a small concrete bridge in Lubber Run Park this afternoon. The low, narrow bridge over Lubber Run is located…
Join us for the second in our Science Meets Judaism series, this time focused on animal sentience. Recent research has begun to document animals’ mental states and internal experience. Just as animals have their own personalities, some may share a capacity for perceptions that we would recognize as spiritual. Do animals have souls? Mike Jawer, author of Sensitive Soul and several other books, will propose a way to gauge soulfulness based on biology and on emotion. From a Jewish perspective, what would it mean to view other creatures as possessing souls? How does that correspond to Jewish teachings on the lives of animals? Dr. Sharon will discuss two of the most prominent stories about animals from the Torah, and explore the ways in which “talking animals” embody a respect for other species and their roles in human life.
A Q&A session will take place after the presentations, and refreshments will be served.
M4TR Retrofuture Rockfest at The Renegade
3+ hours of Retrofuture dance vibes from M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution). Our Spotify hits (over 900,000 streams), new originals, and cover songs from bands that inspired us – The Cure, The Cars, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, No Doubt, ELO, Toto