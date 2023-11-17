NEW: Bomb threat at Arlington synagogue

Police responded to a bomb threat at an Arlington synagogue tonight.

Arlington County police were dispatched to Congregation Etz Hayim, along Route 50 in the Arlington Heights neighborhood, around 5:30 p.m. Initial reports suggest that someone texted a crisis hotline that they had placed a bomb at the synagogue and were also planning to stab people inside.

So far, there’s no report of any violent acts occurring.

The threat comes at a time of rising antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.

A tipster tells ARLnow that the threat was made during the congregation’s “Tot Shabbat” service.

“This service is aimed at kids under 6 and their families, and it is sponsored in memory of a stillborn baby,” the tipster said.