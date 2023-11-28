Morning Notes

Burglary at Yorktown HS — “5200 block of Yorktown Boulevard. At approximately 7:29 p.m. on November 22, police were dispatched to the report of a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, it was determined two juvenile male suspects made entry into the building and stole exercise equipment before fleeing the scene.” [ACPD]
Rappahannock Coffee Now Closed — “Last day at long-time Arlington coffee shop Rappahannock Coffee. Came here nearly every day when I first moved to the neighborhood for coffee, to write, & – of course – talk with everyone who came in. Great to see a few of the regulars again. Happy retirement to owner, Mr. Lee.” [Twitter, Twitter]
Sex Ed Changes at APS — “Those hoping for one more chance to lobby the Arlington School Board on proposed changes to the school system’s sex-ed curriculum likely will come up empty on Nov. 30. The policy change, which picked up a number of public speakers when it was introduced several weeks ago, has been placed on the School Board’s ‘consent agenda.'” [Gazette Leader]
Record Thanksgiving Food Demand — “The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC), a nonprofit organization with a mission to address long term food insecurity in Arlington County and Northern Virginia, served a record number of 3,807 families in need of food assistance during their Thanksgiving ‘Chicken Week.’ The week of November 13-18, 2023, AFAC gave out 3,579 whole chicken roasters.” [Press Release]
Write-In Votes in Prosecutor Race — “Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti scored victory unopposed in the Nov. 7 election, but also received a reminder that she was not the first choice of every voter. More than 4,800 voters in Arlington and Falls Church – 8.8 percent of those voting – cast write-in ballots for commonwealth’s attorney… Because the write-in total against Dehghani-Tafti was less than 10 percent of the total vote, county election officials were not required to break out and then report the results.” [Gazette Leader]
Intersection Work Nearly Complete — “New protected intersection at Clarendon and Courthouse in Arlington.” [Twitter]
Office to Housing Discussion — “Office to residential conversions. Can they be done in Arlington? The CivFed’s Housing Committee hosts a special guest on Thursday.” [Patch]
Local Podcast Host Profiled — “To understand the motivation of Aaron Sibarium, Yalie, Gen Z reporter and conservative media darling, it’s instructive to travel back in time to last December, and do a little eavesdropping. Right outside D.C., in a small studio apartment tucked inside an urban-suburban complex in Arlington, Virginia, Sibarium chats it up with libertarian writer Richard Hanania in a video call for a podcast exploring ‘the right-wing echo chamber.'” [Politico]
It’s Tuesday — Expect a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching around 37 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind starting at 7-12 mph and increasing to 13-18 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach up to 29 mph. As for Tuesday night, it should be primarily clear with lows near 22 degrees. West winds will persist at 7-15 mph, and gusts may reach up to 20 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
An employee of a shop in Courthouse was beaten by a robber early Wednesday morning, according to police. The robbery happened around 3 a.m. at the Tobacco Vape Cigars store…
Police are investigating back-to-back reported armed robberies in the Arlington Mill neighborhood. The robberies happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 800 block of S. Frederick Street. Initial reports suggest that…
The Optimist Club of Arlington is holding its 77th annual Christmas tree sale!
This year, the tree sale will be held at the Knights of Columbus (5115 Little Falls Road). The lot opens for sales on November 24th. The Optimist Club is selling small and large trees ranging from tabletop size to 10 foot tall trees! Wreaths, garland, tree stands, and White House Christmas ornaments will also be for sale.
100% of all proceeds go towards helping Arlington County youth.
For more information, please visit the Arlington Optimists website at https://optimistclubofarlingtonva.org/.
Holiday Art Show
Holiday Art Show featuring artists: Peter Fitzgerald, Claire Plante, Alanna Rivera, and Suzy Scollon. At the Barcroft Community House, 800 South Buchanan St., Arlington, VA. Dec. 8 from, 2 PM to 8 PM and Dec. 9 from 10 AM to
Christmas Tree Sales
2023 Christmas Tree Sales Begin
Saturday, December 2
Get your holiday decorating off to the right start this year! We will be selling 150 Fraser firs, freshly cut and delivered from Sparta, North Carolina.
Sale Hours: