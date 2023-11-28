Morning Notes

Burglary at Yorktown HS — “5200 block of Yorktown Boulevard. At approximately 7:29 p.m. on November 22, police were dispatched to the report of a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, it was determined two juvenile male suspects made entry into the building and stole exercise equipment before fleeing the scene.” [ACPD]

Rappahannock Coffee Now Closed — “Last day at long-time Arlington coffee shop Rappahannock Coffee. Came here nearly every day when I first moved to the neighborhood for coffee, to write, & – of course – talk with everyone who came in. Great to see a few of the regulars again. Happy retirement to owner, Mr. Lee.” [Twitter, Twitter]

Sex Ed Changes at APS — “Those hoping for one more chance to lobby the Arlington School Board on proposed changes to the school system’s sex-ed curriculum likely will come up empty on Nov. 30. The policy change, which picked up a number of public speakers when it was introduced several weeks ago, has been placed on the School Board’s ‘consent agenda.'” [Gazette Leader]

Record Thanksgiving Food Demand — “The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC), a nonprofit organization with a mission to address long term food insecurity in Arlington County and Northern Virginia, served a record number of 3,807 families in need of food assistance during their Thanksgiving ‘Chicken Week.’ The week of November 13-18, 2023, AFAC gave out 3,579 whole chicken roasters.” [Press Release]

Write-In Votes in Prosecutor Race — “Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti scored victory unopposed in the Nov. 7 election, but also received a reminder that she was not the first choice of every voter. More than 4,800 voters in Arlington and Falls Church – 8.8 percent of those voting – cast write-in ballots for commonwealth’s attorney… Because the write-in total against Dehghani-Tafti was less than 10 percent of the total vote, county election officials were not required to break out and then report the results.” [Gazette Leader]

Intersection Work Nearly Complete — “New protected intersection at Clarendon and Courthouse in Arlington.” [Twitter]

Office to Housing Discussion — “Office to residential conversions. Can they be done in Arlington? The CivFed’s Housing Committee hosts a special guest on Thursday.” [Patch]

Local Podcast Host Profiled — “To understand the motivation of Aaron Sibarium, Yalie, Gen Z reporter and conservative media darling, it’s instructive to travel back in time to last December, and do a little eavesdropping. Right outside D.C., in a small studio apartment tucked inside an urban-suburban complex in Arlington, Virginia, Sibarium chats it up with libertarian writer Richard Hanania in a video call for a podcast exploring ‘the right-wing echo chamber.'” [Politico]

It’s Tuesday — Expect a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching around 37 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind starting at 7-12 mph and increasing to 13-18 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach up to 29 mph. As for Tuesday night, it should be primarily clear with lows near 22 degrees. West winds will persist at 7-15 mph, and gusts may reach up to 20 mph. [Weather.gov]