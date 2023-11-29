NOW: Police searching for suspect after man with gun robs two people

Police are investigating back-to-back reported armed robberies in the Arlington Mill neighborhood.
The robberies happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 800 block of S. Frederick Street. Initial reports suggest that a masked man with a semiautomatic handgun separately robbed two people of cash.
The Fairfax County police helicopter is currently overhead, assisting Arlington police with a search for the suspect.
Neither robbery victim has been reported to be injured.
POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is investigating the report of an armed robbery in the 800 block of S. Frederick Street. A helicopter is assisting with an aerial search of the area for the suspect. Expect continued police activity in the area. pic.twitter.com/yTbT5lNJlz
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) November 29, 2023
