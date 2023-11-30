Arlington high schools get festive with holiday markets this weekend and next

Two Arlington high schools are gearing up to host holiday markets over the next two weekends.

This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington-Liberty High School will hold its 63rd annual “Holiday Bazaar.”

The following Saturday, Dec. 9, Wakefield High School is also set to host its annual “Winter Bazaar” from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both events will showcase local vendors offering handcrafted goods such as jewelry, ceramics, clothing and holiday decorations, as well as festive food and drinks. Admission and parking are free for both markets.

At the Washington-Liberty holiday market, high school clubs and teams will also sell various items to raise money, according to an event webpage. While vendors accept several payment methods, the student organizations generally only take cash.

Photo via Washington-Liberty High School/Facebook