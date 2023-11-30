AWLA to reduce adoption fees for pets during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) is having its own holiday sale, of sorts, but for pets.

Starting this Friday, as part of the nationwide “Empty the Shelters” event, the shelter is offering reduced adoption fees for dogs, cats and small animal companions such as rabbits, guinea pigs and rats.

During the event, which runs through Saturday, Dec. 9, dogs and cats can be adopted for a reduced fee of $50. Many of the dogs can be adopted for free thanks to funding from several sponsors, per a press release.

Additionally, adoption fees for small animal companions, which range from $25-75, will be halved.

Currently, the shelter says it has 17 dogs awaiting homes. While this number might seem small, AWLA spokeswoman Chelsea Jones emphasized the facility is small and adoptions are at a “historic low” in Arlington, a trend playing out across the country.

“We have several dogs who have been with us for multiple months, like Ginger, who has been with us for more than 230 days, and Sonny, who has been with us since February,” Jones said.