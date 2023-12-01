Sheriff’s deputies prevent near-fatal overdose in courthouse lobby

Two Arlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies prevented a near-fatal opioid overdose in the lobby of the county courthouse yesterday morning.

The individual, a member of the public and not an inmate, was found lying on the ground in the courthouse lobby at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday, showing signs of a severe overdose.

While the specific opioid wasn’t named, officials noted that the individual was resuscitated with Narcan, a drug used to reverse overdoses from opioid painkillers and heroin.

The individual required several doses of Narcan to be revived, according to ACSO spokeswoman Amy Meehan.

After deploying the Narcan, deputies alerted emergency medical services and the man was transferred to the hospital.

Arlington County continues to feel the impacts of the nationwide opioid crisis, and regionally, about 32% of adults know a family member or friend struggling with addiction, estimates the Inova health system.

So far this year, Arlington has seen 43 non-fatal and 20 fatal overdoses, according to county data. That marks a decrease in the overall number of registered overdoses, though fatal overdoses have yet to see similar declines.

One fatal overdose, of a 14-year-old Wakefield High School student in January, sparked increased efforts and discussions within Arlington Public Schools, the county and the broader community about the need for counseling services and the availability of overdose-reversing treatments.

A press release about the incident from the sheriff’s office is below.