Rosslyn kicking off holiday season with tree lighting and holiday market

The Rosslyn Business Improvement District is gearing up to spread holiday cheer with a lineup of festive events this week.
First up, Central Place Plaza at 1800 N. Lynn Street will be illuminated with holiday lights as part of the BID’s Light the Plaza event Thursday. There will be music, raffles and an outdoor bar from 5-8 p.m.
Of-age attendees can enjoy beer, wine and spiked cider to get into the holiday spirit. And for those feeling peckish, Pop’s Praiseworthy Popcorn will be selling gourmet popcorn.
The next day, on Friday, our four-legged friends can get in on the festivities with a “Santa Paws Yappy Hour” from 5-7 p.m. at Central Place Plaza. In addition to libations for the humans, the dog-friendly event offers pet photos with Santa, vendor tables and “pet goodie giveaways.”
The event series then concludes with a pop-up holiday market this Saturday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The market will feature local vendors offering a range of items from art and jewelry to bath products and snacks.
Santa Claus will also make an appearance at the Plaza for photo sessions from 12:30-2:30 p.m. each day during the market.
As shoppers browse the market and listen to live music, they can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate to warm up those cold hands.
Both events are free and registration is not required.
