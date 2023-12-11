NOW: Large response to fatal house fire near Arlington border in McLean

A large fire department and police response is on scene at a fatal house fire in McLean, near the Arlington border.
The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. on the 4000 block of Ridgeview Circle, in the Chain Bridge Forest neighborhood just south of the GW Parkway.
First arriving firefighters reported a column of smoke rising in the air and requested a second alarm, which included numerous fire department units from Arlington.
Firefighting operations were still in progress an hour after the initial dispatch, with white smoke rising from the garage, though the bulk of the fire was knocked down within 30 minutes. Much of the interior of the two-story home appears scorched, despite the front of the main roof remaining intact.
An SUV could be seen parked in the driveway of the home. Fairfax County police confirmed just before 10:30 a.m. that a man was found dead in a bedroom and an investigation is now underway.
#FCPD detectives are responding to the fire in the 4000 blk of Ridgeview Circle after a man was found deceased in the bedroom. We are working with @ffxfirerescue to investigate the circumstances. https://t.co/bmsJrbiuBC
— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 11, 2023
