Morning Notes

Caps and Wiz to Potomac Yard? — “Virginia lawmakers are meeting today to consider a deal to bring the Washington Capitals and Wizards to Potomac Yard, the Washington Post first reported. The teams could be moving to a new mixed-use facility in the Potomac Yard neighborhood, multiple officials involved with the proposal told the Post.” [ALXnow, Washington Post]

Board to Consider Forestry Plan — “The final draft of the Forestry and Natural Resources Plan (FNRP) will go to the County Board for adoption during their regular board meeting on Saturday, December 16. This plan contains guidance for the conservation and integrated management of Arlington’s natural resources and ecosystems across public and private property.” [Arlington County]

Road Closures for Wreath Event — “The annual Wreaths Across America escort of handmade, balsam wreaths destined for Arlington National Cemetery will begin arriving in Arlington County on Friday, December 15th. The annual convoy of wreaths, originating in Maine and ending at Arlington National Cemetery, includes over 75 tractor trailers and numerous support vehicles that will reach the Cemetery at various times throughout the day.” [ACPD]

New Term for Dems Chair — “Arlington County Democratic Committee chair Steve Baker emerged unopposed and should win election for a new two-year term by acclamation when the committee holds its reorganization meeting on Jan. 3.” [Gazette Leader]

Board to Buy Homes — “County Board members are being asked to spend $2.4 million for two single-family properties (1126 28th St. South and 2814 South Arlington Ridge Road) that are adjacent to the Lang Street Community Gardens, as well as $500,000 for one-half of a duplex (2402 South Kenmore St.) which with the other half – which already is owned by the county government – will be incorporated into Drew Park.” [Gazette Leader]

Food Security Grants — “Arlington County Board members on Dec. 16 are slated to award $150,000 worth of one-time food-security grants to local social-safety-net organizations. Funding for individual organizations runs from about $7,000 to $25,000.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Tuesday — Expect sunny skies and a high of 45, accompanied by south winds at 5 to 9 mph. Overnight, the skies will remain clear, with temperatures dropping to a low of 32. [Weather.gov]