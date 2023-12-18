Extra ACPD patrols looking for DUI drivers during the holidays

Expect more cops on Arlington roads through New Year’s Day.

As part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign — tagline this year: “Drink and drive and you’ll see more than holiday lights” — Arlington County police have increased patrols through Jan. 1.

“Motorists nationwide can expect to see increased messaging about the dangers of driving under the influence, coupled with increased saturation patrols to identify and apprehend impaired drivers,” ACPD said in a press release.

The holidays are typically a dangerous time on the roads, due to a rise in alcohol-related crashes.

The extra patrols started this past Friday. The full press release is below.