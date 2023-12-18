Extra ACPD patrols looking for DUI drivers during the holidays

Expect more cops on Arlington roads through New Year’s Day.
As part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign — tagline this year: “Drink and drive and you’ll see more than holiday lights” — Arlington County police have increased patrols through Jan. 1.
“Motorists nationwide can expect to see increased messaging about the dangers of driving under the influence, coupled with increased saturation patrols to identify and apprehend impaired drivers,” ACPD said in a press release.
The holidays are typically a dangerous time on the roads, due to a rise in alcohol-related crashes.
The extra patrols started this past Friday. The full press release is below.
The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to remind motorists to keep the busy holiday season merry and bright by never getting behind the wheel after drinking. If your holiday festivities include alcohol, plan a sober ride home before the celebration begins – whether it’s by using a ridesharing service, taxi, public transportation, or designated sober driver.
The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign aims to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways through a two-pronged approach of education and enforcement. From December 15, 2023 – January 1, 2024, motorists nationwide can expect to see increased messaging about the dangers of driving under the influence, coupled with increased saturation patrols to identify and apprehend impaired drivers.
Tragically, December can be a dangerous time for travelers. According to NHTSA, during the 2017-2021 December months, there were more than 4,500 people killed nationwide in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes. In December 2021 alone, 1,013 people died in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes. More parties and festivities celebrating the season can lead to more people making the dangerous decision to get behind the wheel after drinking. That is why ACPD is working with NHTSA to remind drivers of this important safety message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
Celebrate the Season Responsibly
The Arlington County Police Department encourages you to follow these tips to keep the holidays safe and joyous:
- Before you have even one drink, plan a way to get home safely. If you wait until you’ve been drinking to make this decision, you might not make the safest choice.
- The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s 2023 Holiday SoberRide program is offering free rides home, in partnership with Lyft, from Friday, December 15, 2023, until Monday, January 1, 2024, nightly between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.
- If you see a suspected impaired driver on the roadway, report to your local law enforcement. To report a suspected impaired driver in Arlington County, call the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.
- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
For more information about the 2023 Holiday Season Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit the NHTSA website.
Recent Stories
By the time Arlington native Roger Nowakowski graduated from Yorktown High School, he had already founded and sold his first startup venture.
The banner year for gun confiscations at Reagan National Airport is continuing. TSA agents stopped not one, not two, but three guns from being brought onto planes in carry-on baggage…
The rain is over but the winds are now blowing. The drenching Nor’easter storm that passed overnight is bringing gusty winds up to 50 mph in its wake. Those winds…
Teen Arrested for Green Valley Shooting — “The Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit is announcing an arrest in the shooting that occurred on December 9, 2023, at S. Kemper…
Are you concerned about the well-being of your aging parent or loved one at home? Discover peace of mind with our Aging in Place Assessment and Grab Bar Installation for only $399! Normally $589
At Safe Home Renovators, we understand the importance of ensuring your loved one’s comfort and security.
Our Aging in Place Assessment is a comprehensive service designed to create a home environment that promotes independence and safety for your parents. Let our certified professionals evaluate their living space, identifying potential hazards and recommending personalized modifications to enhance their quality of life.
As a special bonus, our Grab Bar Installation service is included in this exclusive package. Ensure your parent’s stability and confidence with strategically placed grab bars that provide reliable support where it’s needed most – whether in the bathroom, hallways, or other crucial areas.
For the fourth year, Arlington Community Foundation is hosting the Nonprofit Wish Catalog, featuring grant ideas of 30+ local nonprofits with wishes of up to $5,000 each.
From rainy day gifts for cancer patients, to bilingual culinary workforce development, to dental treatments for seniors, to coats and shoes for kids, these year-end wishes provide donors the opportunity to browse a variety of local needs and missions and donate any amount toward any goal in one easy-to-navigate place, now through December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of.
In its first three years, thanks to the generosity of so many donors and community members, the Wish Catalog raised over $100,000 for local organizations each year. This year’s Wish Catalog, launched on Giving Tuesday, has already raised over $50,000, with 18 nonprofit wishes more than 25% fully funded, and three wishes less than $1,000 away from being fully funded. No matter the gift size, there is still a wide range of giving opportunities before the Wish Catalog closes December 31.
St. Ann Giant Used Book Sale !
Don’t miss this much anticipated event of the year! Saint Ann School and Parish will be holding their annual used bake sale on Feb. 11 from 8a to 2p in the church Parish Hall. Thousands of books for all ages
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,