Orvis store in Clarendon announces closing sale and eyes potential reopening

Sporting and outdoor goods store Orvis is set to close in Clarendon and is going out with a closing sale.
The closure may not be permanent, however, as the store has hinted at reopening elsewhere in the area.
Located in The Crossing Clarendon at 2879 Clarendon Blvd, the business is scheduled to shut its doors on Jan. 20 of next year. The popularity of the closing sale has led to items selling out quickly, however, potentially leading to an earlier closure if supplies run out.
“We have been running through inventory, so we’re not 100% sure that we will make it that long, but that’s the planned date,” a store employee told ARLnow.
The employee emphasized that Orvis had “no intention of closing the store” but were left with no choice when their lease was not renewed.
“After a wonderful 20-year run, supported by amazing customers, Orvis Arlington’s lease has expired and our landlord has chosen not to renew,” Orvis said in a press release.
“We’re very sad to leave this space but are actively looking for new locations in the area,” the release continued. “Meanwhile, we thank our loyal customers and ask them to support our Tyson’s Corner store, which is entering its 30th year of business!”
The owners are seeking to reopen in either Arlington or Alexandria, though there is no set timeline for a potential reopening, according to several store employees.
Multiple employees at the Orvis store claim that the space will be occupied by a bank, though the identity of the bank is yet to be confirmed.
Regency Centers, which owns The Crossing, did not respond to inquiries about why the lease was not renewed or who the new tenant will be.
Currently, shoppers at Orvis in Clarendon can enjoy a 30% discount on all clothing, with the exception of Barbour branded items. Additionally, fishing tackle and gear are available at a 40% discount.
