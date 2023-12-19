Lyft offering free rides from now until New Year’s Day courtesy of SoberRide

Lyft is ringing in the new year by offering free rides to Arlington residents over 21 from now until New Year’s Day.

Spearheaded by the Tysons-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), the initiative, known as SoberRide, aims to reduce drunk driving around holidays including Halloween, St. Patrick’s Day and New Year’s Eve when DUI crashes tend to spike.

“Over a third of all U.S. traffic fatalities during Christmas and New Year’s in 2021 involved drunk drivers according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” WRAP President and CEO Kurt Erickson said in a press release.

Users can access this promotion by downloading the Lyft app and applying a special code found on WRAP’s website in the “Add Lyft Pass” section under the app’s payment tab.

The SoberRide code offers up to $15 off per ride and is valid from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily until Jan. 1.

While all codes available through this Thursday have been claimed, another 2,250 codes will be available from this Friday through New Year’s Eve, Erickson told ARLnow.

The following two rounds of promotional codes will be released at 9 p.m. this Friday and Sunday, Dec. 31, ahead of the celebrations.

Since its launch in 1991, SoberRide has offered 88,126 free rides home in the D.C. area to prevent drunk driving, including over 900 rides last New Year’s Eve, per the release.

“Lyft is dedicated to providing access to reliable and responsible rides, and we’re proud to partner with programs like WRAP to offer Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving,” Lyft’s Director of Public Policy for Community Safety Kamillah Wood said in the release.

“Through our Roadway Safety Program and our partnerships with the public, we hope to empower our community with the tools to protect themselves and those around them this holiday season,” she continued.