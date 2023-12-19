Lyft offering free rides from now until New Year’s Day courtesy of SoberRide

Lyft is ringing in the new year by offering free rides to Arlington residents over 21 from now until New Year’s Day.
Spearheaded by the Tysons-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), the initiative, known as SoberRide, aims to reduce drunk driving around holidays including Halloween, St. Patrick’s Day and New Year’s Eve when DUI crashes tend to spike.
“Over a third of all U.S. traffic fatalities during Christmas and New Year’s in 2021 involved drunk drivers according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” WRAP President and CEO Kurt Erickson said in a press release.
Users can access this promotion by downloading the Lyft app and applying a special code found on WRAP’s website in the “Add Lyft Pass” section under the app’s payment tab.
The SoberRide code offers up to $15 off per ride and is valid from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily until Jan. 1.
While all codes available through this Thursday have been claimed, another 2,250 codes will be available from this Friday through New Year’s Eve, Erickson told ARLnow.
The following two rounds of promotional codes will be released at 9 p.m. this Friday and Sunday, Dec. 31, ahead of the celebrations.
Since its launch in 1991, SoberRide has offered 88,126 free rides home in the D.C. area to prevent drunk driving, including over 900 rides last New Year’s Eve, per the release.
“Lyft is dedicated to providing access to reliable and responsible rides, and we’re proud to partner with programs like WRAP to offer Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving,” Lyft’s Director of Public Policy for Community Safety Kamillah Wood said in the release.
“Through our Roadway Safety Program and our partnerships with the public, we hope to empower our community with the tools to protect themselves and those around them this holiday season,” she continued.
Recent Stories
Last month, a peculiar cybersecurity incident derailed class at Washington-Liberty and prompted a police investigation that is ongoing. Around 10:10 a.m. on Nov. 30, police were dispatched to the school…
Arlington has recorded another carjacking, though the circumstances are somewhat unusual. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of N. Quinn Street, in the Rosslyn area….
Major Development Proposal — “[A proposed development site on S. Glebe Road is] currently home to the Hotel Pentagon and Comfort Inn Pentagon City, which together comprise 319 rooms across…
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Saint George’s invites you to worship with us this Christmas.
Christmas Eve (Dec. 24th)
4:00 pm | Children’s Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist, Rite II
6:00 pm | Festival Holy Eucharist, Rite II with Choir, Brass, Candles, and Incense.
Are you concerned about the well-being of your aging parent or loved one at home? Discover peace of mind with our Aging in Place Assessment and Grab Bar Installation for only $399! Normally $589
At Safe Home Renovators, we understand the importance of ensuring your loved one’s comfort and security.
Our Aging in Place Assessment is a comprehensive service designed to create a home environment that promotes independence and safety for your parents. Let our certified professionals evaluate their living space, identifying potential hazards and recommending personalized modifications to enhance their quality of life.
As a special bonus, our Grab Bar Installation service is included in this exclusive package. Ensure your parent’s stability and confidence with strategically placed grab bars that provide reliable support where it’s needed most – whether in the bathroom, hallways, or other crucial areas.
St. Ann Giant Used Book Sale !
Don’t miss this much anticipated event of the year! Saint Ann School and Parish will be holding their annual used bake sale on Feb. 11 from 8a to 2p in the church Parish Hall. Thousands of books for all ages
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,