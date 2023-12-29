Crash in front of Clarendon cannabis dispensary damages police cruiser

A two-vehicle crash in Clarendon damaged an Arlington County police cruiser this afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Clarendon Blvd and N. Danville Street. The second vehicle involved, a red hatchback, came to rest on the sidewalk, steps away from the entrance to the Beyond/Hello cannabis dispensary.

So far, there’s no word on injuries. Officers were responding to a request for backup at an incident on Fairfax Drive at the time of the crash, though it’s unclear whether the officer involved in the crash was among those responding.

ARLnow is awaiting additional information on both incidents from ACPD.